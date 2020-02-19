Five virus tests for Aussie ship evacuees

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australian evacuees quarantined on Christmas Island returned after a 14 day isolation period. Image by Steven Saphore/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Five virus tests for Aussie ship evacuees

By Daniel McCulloch and Rebecca Gredley

February 19, 2020

2020-02-19 16:01:32

The Australians preparing to be evacuated from a coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan will be tested for the illness five times before bunkering down for 14 days at a facility near Darwin.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the first test would be on the ship, before two on the evacuation flight, another after landing at the Darwin military base before the final one at the Howard Springs facility.

The flight is expected to arrive in Australia on Wednesday evening or Thursday morning, pending its final departure time.

About 200 Australians are stranded on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

If they don’t take up the evacuation offer they will have to wait 14 days after disembarking the ship before being given the green light to re-enter Australia, Mr Hunt said.

The ship – which has had more than 450 cases confirmed, including at least 16 Australians – has been quarantined at the port of Yokohama for more than two weeks.

But due to the number of recent cases on the ship, they would have to undergo another two-week quarantine period at the Howard Springs facility.

Australia’s chief medical officer Brendan Murphy says they will have access to medical assistance 24/7.

“I can be absolutely confident that they will be very well looked after here, in much better facilities than being in a tiny cabin on a cruise ship,” Professor Murphy told reporters in Darwin.  

Prof Murphy has also sought to alleviate concerns in the Darwin community, saying they will be completely protected from the disease.

Wednesday’s flight will also include New Zealanders, who will be transferred home after landing in Darwin.

Cabin crew of the Qantas flight will be subject to two weeks of home quarantine after returning from the rescue mission.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has set aside $2 million to help find a vaccine for the deadly coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

In response to misinformation, he has also urged members of Australia’s Chinese community to move around freely as normal unless they have returned from mainland China within the past 14 days.

The self-isolation recommendation only applies to anyone who had recently visited China in the last 14 days.

Thirty-six people remain on Christmas Island and are preparing to fly home on Wednesday, after the majority of the quarantined group returned to the mainland on Monday.

After the final group leaves, the facility will be readied for the possibility of more Australians facing the two-week isolation period.

Melissa Wang, who arrived in Sydney, told AAP she was “feeling so exhausted it’s kind of just a relief”.

But her experience on the island was “really positive” and she was “very surprised by the care of all the teams”.

In Perth, 10-year-old Elizabeth Taylor told reporters she enjoyed “running around, being free, seeing all the crabs” but said there were daily health checks too.

Elizabeth said she mostly played sport, including tennis, and did not have to do schoolwork.

There have been 15 cases of COVID-19 in Australia, with eight people now recovered and the rest in a stable condition.

There are now more than 72,000 cases worldwide, with 1868 reported deaths.

Latest sport

soccer

Unchanged Matildas set for Golden playoff

The Matildas will take an unchanged squad into their home-and-away Olympic qualification playoff next month against Vietnam.

rugby league

Holmes named to return in Cowboys trial

North Queensland have named Valentine Holmes at fullback for their NRL trial against Brisbane in Cairns.

Summer Olympics

AOC boss 'satisfied' Games safe from virus

The boss of the Australian Olympic Committee has returned from a trip to Tokyo satisfied with coronavirus precautions for the Games.

rugby union

Wallaby Petaia out of Super Rugby season

Wallabies centre Jordan Petaia will miss the rest of the Super Rugby season with scans confirming his dislocated shoulder will need major surgery.

Australian rules football

Hill among St Kilda's AFL leadership group

Trade period recruit Bradley Hill is a surprise inclusion in a revamped St Kilda leadership group for the 2020 AFL season.

news

crime, law and justice

Fresh charges for ex-Labor MP Orkopoulos

Ex-NSW Labor MP Milton Orkopoulos has been arrested and charged with fresh parole breaches, having spent 11 years behind bars on child sex offences.

sport

soccer

Unchanged Matildas set for Golden playoff

The Matildas will take an unchanged squad into their home-and-away Olympic qualification playoff next month against Vietnam.

world

health

Aussies on virus-hit ship prepare to leave

After more than two weeks stuck on a coronavirus-hit ship in Japan, about 200 Australians are set to be evacuated to Darwin for another 14 days of isolation.