Aussies called to take backyard holidays

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The government is urging Aussies who travelled overseas last year to holiday at home next time. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Tourism and Leisure

Aussies called to take backyard holidays

By Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer

June 18, 2020

2020-06-18 15:44:11

Australians, where the bloody hell are you?

With international travel forbidden in the foreseeable future, the government is urging the nearly 10 million Australians who travelled overseas last year to look at their own backyards for their next holiday.

The more than $65 billion they spent in foreign destinations would go a long way to helping domestic tourism operators reeling from the bushfires and coronavirus pandemic.

And it’s half as much again as tourists usually spend in Australia each year.

The tourism and hospitality sectors have been the hardest hit by the virus.

About three in 10 accommodation and food sector jobs have been lost since mid-March, the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows.

Just 750 foreign tourists arrived in Australia in May, compared with nearly 458,000 in the same month last year.

Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham says there’s an enormous potential to replace the vanished overseas travellers with Australians.

“For those Australians who can afford to do so, we want them to feel an almost patriotic duty to get out and support the jobs and small businesses of their fellow citizens by having whatever Aussie holiday they can,” he told the National Press Club on Wednesday.

“That could mean instead of the beaches of Bali, it could be the beaches of Byron Bay.

“I hope Australians use this time to travel across our magical continent and become better-informed ambassadors of all that we have to offer.”

The closure of state borders has been a sticking point in preventing Australians from holidaying farther afield throughout the country.

South Australia reopened its borders to people from Western Australia, the Northern Territory and Tasmania from Wednesday.

Queensland is expected to reopen to interstate visitors from July 10, midway through the NSW school holidays.

Senator Birmingham also indicated the government wants to better encourage and highlight Indigenous tourism once Australia does open its borders to foreign visitors.

“The stories of the oldest living culture in the world should be anchored in the experiences our nation shares with cultural tourists from around the world,” he said.

Latest sport

cricket

Unite to avert cricket disaster: Langer

National coach Justin Langer says there will be disastrous outcomes if Cricket Australia and its stakeholders do not come together.

tennis

Undecided Barty wants more US Open answers

Aussie world No.1 Ashleigh Barty remains undecided over whether or not she'll contest this year's US Open in New York, the one-time US epicentre of COVID-19.

rugby league

James Graham requests Dragons NRL release

James Graham has requested an early release from St George Illawarra to return home and play in the English Super League.

cricket

Soul destroying to cut 40 jobs: CA chair

Cricket Australia has revealed 40 staff will be let go as the governing body seeks to cut costs by approximately $40 million in the next financial year.

Australian rules football

Hawks, Tigers expecting hot AFL contest

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson and Richmond counterpart Damien Hardwick have tipped bruised egos to result in a ferocious AFL battle on Thursday night.

news

politics

Jobs figures reveal 'our dark times': PM

The jobless rate jumped to 7.1 per cent in May from 6.4 per cent in April as another 227,700 people lost their jobs, with the PM saying it isn't surprising.

sport

cricket

Unite to avert cricket disaster: Langer

National coach Justin Langer says there will be disastrous outcomes if Cricket Australia and its stakeholders do not come together.

world

virus diseases

Rest of world wary of new Beijing outbreak

A new coronavirus outbreak in China's capital Beijing poses a reminder to the rest of the world about how tenacious the virus is.