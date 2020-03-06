Aussies face bogey side in T20 Cup final

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australia are trying to muster a plan to conquer Indian spinner Poonam Yadav (r) in the T20 final. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

cricket

Aussies face bogey side in T20 Cup final

By Rob Forsaith

March 6, 2020

2020-03-06 13:41:20

Australia’s Twenty20 World Cup started with a shocking collapse and loss to India, but a less spin-friendly MCG pitch could help them conquer the same opposition in Sunday’s final.

World Cup organisers, hoping to fill Melbourne’s iconic ground, could not have hoped for a better narrative to promote the occasion.

India, the rising power of women’s cricket, are into their first T20 World Cup final and excelling at a time when Virat Kohli’s side has struggled in uncharacteristic fashion.

They are empowering females back home, making a compelling case for administrators to invest more in the women’s game and launch a women’s Indian Premier League, and will bring plenty of punters through the gate in Melbourne.

Australia are no longer the all-conquering juggernaut they once were; a pressure-laden campaign has been filled with form concerns, injury woes, scratchy wins, repeated batting order reshuffles and unprecedented scrutiny.

“It shows we have a lot of resilience and are able to adapt to different situations. It hasn’t been a smooth journey to the final,” captain Meg Lanning admitted.

“You sit down at the start of the tournament and think about how things might go, and none of that has happened for us really.

“But that doesn’t mean we can’t get a result.”

The hosts are bookmakers’ favourites but coming up with a reliable form guide is tricky.

India ‘won’ their semi-final against England without a ball being bowled, while Australia beat both the rain and South Africa in dramatic fashion at the SCG to reach a sixth T20 World Cup final.

India are undoubtedly Australia’s bogey team.

They were responsible for Australia’s only loss at the 2018 T20 World Cup, while they shocked Lanning’s side in a semi-final at the 2017 one-day World Cup.

More recently, Australia had no answers in this tournament opener as Poonam Yadav grabbed a googly-laden haul of 4-19 on a Sydney Olympic Park pitch that suited her ultra slow legspin.

“Hopefully they’ve prepared something (at the MCG) that will suit us a bit more,” opener Beth Mooney said, having plundered 181 World Cup runs to be Australia’s most prolific batter.

“Because the Showground probably wasn’t ideal for our batting and bowling.

“But that game is done now. The slate is wiped clean … it’s about who comes to the party on the day.

“We know they’re going to be a spin-heavy attack. We’ve always planned for that when we play India, but we’ve had a lot of success against them as well.”

Lanning, who failed to produce her best in the group stage then delivered a captain’s knock to help win the semi, suggested there were a lot of lessons to come out of Australia’s opening loss to India.

“We will talk about Poonam Yadav … we’ll do all our research in the next few days, have a look at them but also how we can play,” Lanning said.

Latest sport

cricket

Aussies face bogey side in T20 Cup final

Poonam Yadav created chaos when India toppled Australia in the Twenty20 World Cup opener, now the hosts will aim to turn the tables at the MCG in the final.

golf

McIlroy speaks out against rich world tour

Rory McIlroy has declared he 'didn't like where the money was coming from' during discussions with the proposed Premier Golf League.

rugby league

Boyd to retire from NRL at season's end

Brisbane star Darius Boyd has announced his retirement from the NRL at the end of the 2020 season.

cricket

Short eyeing T20 World Cup after ODI nod

D'Arcy Short is set to get an extended run in Australia's one-day international side and could come into calculations for the T20 World Cup.

cricket

Aussie women finally get shot at March 8

Australia's women's cricketers have been asked about the Twenty20 World Cup final at the MCG since January 2018. On Sunday they can finally play in it.

news

health

NSW virus cases more than double in week

A year 11 student and another aged care worker are the latest confirmed cases of COVID-19 in NSW as the number of cases hits 26.

sport

golf

McIlroy speaks out against rich world tour

Rory McIlroy has declared he 'didn't like where the money was coming from' during discussions with the proposed Premier Golf League.

world

virus diseases

China's local spread of virus shrinks

China appears to have contained the spread of locally contracted virus to the Hubei capital, Wuhan, with zero new cases elsewhere in the province.