Aussies face bogey side in T20 Cup final

Australia’s Twenty20 World Cup started with a shocking collapse and loss to India, but a less spin-friendly MCG pitch could help them conquer the same opposition in Sunday’s final.

World Cup organisers, hoping to fill Melbourne’s iconic ground, could not have hoped for a better narrative to promote the occasion.

India, the rising power of women’s cricket, are into their first T20 World Cup final and excelling at a time when Virat Kohli’s side has struggled in uncharacteristic fashion.

They are empowering females back home, making a compelling case for administrators to invest more in the women’s game and launch a women’s Indian Premier League, and will bring plenty of punters through the gate in Melbourne.

Australia are no longer the all-conquering juggernaut they once were; a pressure-laden campaign has been filled with form concerns, injury woes, scratchy wins, repeated batting order reshuffles and unprecedented scrutiny.

“It shows we have a lot of resilience and are able to adapt to different situations. It hasn’t been a smooth journey to the final,” captain Meg Lanning admitted.

“You sit down at the start of the tournament and think about how things might go, and none of that has happened for us really.

“But that doesn’t mean we can’t get a result.”

The hosts are bookmakers’ favourites but coming up with a reliable form guide is tricky.

India ‘won’ their semi-final against England without a ball being bowled, while Australia beat both the rain and South Africa in dramatic fashion at the SCG to reach a sixth T20 World Cup final.

India are undoubtedly Australia’s bogey team.

They were responsible for Australia’s only loss at the 2018 T20 World Cup, while they shocked Lanning’s side in a semi-final at the 2017 one-day World Cup.

More recently, Australia had no answers in this tournament opener as Poonam Yadav grabbed a googly-laden haul of 4-19 on a Sydney Olympic Park pitch that suited her ultra slow legspin.

“Hopefully they’ve prepared something (at the MCG) that will suit us a bit more,” opener Beth Mooney said, having plundered 181 World Cup runs to be Australia’s most prolific batter.

“Because the Showground probably wasn’t ideal for our batting and bowling.

“But that game is done now. The slate is wiped clean … it’s about who comes to the party on the day.

“We know they’re going to be a spin-heavy attack. We’ve always planned for that when we play India, but we’ve had a lot of success against them as well.”

Lanning, who failed to produce her best in the group stage then delivered a captain’s knock to help win the semi, suggested there were a lot of lessons to come out of Australia’s opening loss to India.

“We will talk about Poonam Yadav … we’ll do all our research in the next few days, have a look at them but also how we can play,” Lanning said.