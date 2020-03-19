Discover Australian Associated Press

Australia is facing unprecedented measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Aussies face unprecedented virus measures

By Rebecca Gredley and Daniel McCulloch

March 19, 2020

2020-03-19 08:54:00

More economic support is on the way as Australia faces unprecedented measures to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Australians have been told not to travel overseas, while Aussies abroad have been told they should return home.

Non-essential indoor gatherings of more than 100 people have also been banned, on top of a ban on outdoor events bigger than 500 people.

Schools are staying open but strict restrictions have been placed on visitors to aged care homes to protect the elderly from contracting the virus.

Health authorities are encouraging people to exercise “social distancing” measures, including standing 1.5 metres away from others and sitting in the back of taxis.

National coronavirus cases are approaching 560 – the number doubling every few days – and six people have died.

But of the 81,000 people tested, 99.5 per cent have been negative.

Deputy chief medical officer Paul Kelly said attending public and private swimming pools was fine, given standard chlorine levels were “far and away” enough to kill the virus.

Professor Kelly was less encouraging of people going to cafes.

“I think people need to consider what they should do for their own health and protection,” he told ABC radio on Thursday.

“People that are in the vulnerable groups – the elderly, people with chronic diseases – those people should really reconsider whether they are going out and about.”

Britain has announced it will close schools from Friday, which Australia is not doing, while Singapore has successfully contained the virus by health and temperature-testing students as they leave campus.

Professor Kelly said health authorities were constantly considering whether to change their advice about schools staying open.

However, there are no plans to temperature check children as they enter and exit schools.

“It’s not the best way of testing for the virus,” Professor Kelly said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has issued a blunt warning for people to stop panic-buying and hoarding groceries, as supermarkets put limits on purchases.

Mr Morrison says the public health crisis will continue for at least six months.

“There is no two-week answer to what we’re confronting,” he said.

“The idea that you can just turn everything off for two weeks and then turn it all back on again and it all goes away, that is not the evidence.”

Mr Morrison also took aim at those spreading false news on social media, describing it as “despicable behaviour” and “downright dangerous”.

“That is a very dangerous and reckless thing that you’re doing, and you’re a danger to your fellow countrymen and women,” he told Sky News.

He urged Australians to rely on official information regarding the virus. 

The government is finalising a second stimulus package in a bid to cushion the blow of the virus so the economy can bounce back when the crisis is over.

Meanwhile, Mr Morrison is set to discuss the coronavirus pandemic with Donald Trump and other G20 leaders in a “virtual summit” next week.

