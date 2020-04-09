Discover Australian Associated Press

A man originally from Adelaide has been trying to get back to his family in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Aussie’s flight hope for family reunion

By Heather McNab

April 9, 2020

2020-04-09 17:35:15

As the Australian government moves closer to securing a chartered flight out of Cambodia for hundreds of citizens who fear being stranded amid the coronavirus lockdown, Michael Powell finds himself desperately trying to return to Phnom Penh.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Wednesday said the Australian government was in “final negotiations” for a special commercial flight from Phnom Penh to Australia.

However, Mr Powell, 57, is trying to find a way home from Australia to his family in Cambodia.

Originally from Adelaide, Mr Powell is a longtime resident of Phnom Penh and is in the process of applying for legal guardianship of the two children of his ex-partner.

After arriving in Adelaide for a holiday in March, Mr Powell was booked to return to Cambodia this week before being told the earliest return flight with the airline was in May.

Since the flight was pushed back he has been “desperately trying to get back to Cambodia,” he said.

The federal government in March announced a ban on overseas travel for Australians in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Powell told AAP he had been granted an exemption on compassionate grounds to be able to fly back to Cambodia.

However, he is “worried that there’s a continual process here of flights being bumped back a month, or two, or three”.

Mr Powell has since booked three other flights that have disappeared and has also booked an additional flight in May to provide as many options as possible.

He believes the main issue has been around transiting through airports.

Cambodia is one of the few countries in the region that does not have direct flights to Australia, normally transiting through Singapore, Kuala Lumpur or Bangkok.

Mr Powell says he feels an “incredible responsibility to get back and be with my kids and to try and make life as normal as possible in these circumstances”.

He’s now hoping to fly to Cambodia on the flight organised to charter citizens home from Phnom Penh if it leaves from Australia.

If this is the case, he wants to find out which airline will be conducting the charter so he can contact them and hopefully secure a seat. 

According to the local newspaper Khmer Times, a letter has been sent to Australians living in Cambodia, where borders have closed and all people are being urged to self-quarantine.

“Given we are yet to sign the relevant commercial agreement, we cannot at this stage disclose the identity of the airline or precise departure/arrival details,” the letter said.

About 210 citizens will have seats allocated on the flight from Phnom Penh which the government believes will return to Australia on the weekend, Ms Payne told 2GB Radio.

Mr Powell is “very sympathetic” to what the Australians in Cambodia are feeling.

“But here I am, I’m stuck in a situation where I’m trying to get things done in reverse,” Mr Powell said.

“But if this flight is going from Australia over the next few days, I am going to somehow or other try and get there and get on the flight, and I would pay.”

