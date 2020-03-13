Aussies get Croatia, Hungary in Cup draw

Discover Australian Associated Press

AAP Newswire

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients.

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Lleyton Hewitt's Australian team will face Croatia and Hungary in the Davis Cup finals in November. Image by James Elsby/AAP PHOTOS

tennis

Aussies get Croatia, Hungary in Cup draw

By AAP

March 13, 2020

2020-03-13 05:13:03

Australia have been put in with Croatia and Hungary in Group D of the Davis Cup after the draw for November’s finals was made in London on Thursday.

Lleyton Hewitt’s team booked their place the showpiece event in Madrid after beating Brazil 3-1 in Adelaide last weekend.

Reigning champions Spain will meet Russia and Ecuador in Group A. 

Rafael Nadal led his country to victory in Madrid last year and will expect another strong performance at the November 23-29 finals.

Germany have been given a tough task in Group F against Novak Djokovic’s Serbia and the Austria of world No.3 Dominic Thiem.

Canada, Kazakhstan and Sweden are in Group B, France, Great Britain and the Czech Republic are in Group C and Group E comprises the United States, Italy and Colombia.

