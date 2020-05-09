Discover Australian Associated Press

Australian border officials have detected dozens of unauthorised imports of hydroxychloroquine. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Aussies import Trump’s virus ‘cure’ drug

By AAP

May 9, 2020

2020-05-09 13:05:08

Thousands of hydroxychloroquine tablets have been seized at Australian borders after it was touted by US President Donald Trump as a potential cure for coronavirus.

The Australian Border Force says there has been a surge in unauthorised imports of the prescription-only anti-malarial drug.

Dozens of consignments containing a total of more than 6000 tablets have been intercepted at international gateways since January.

All have been referred to the Therapeutic Goods Administration for assessment, the ABF says.

President Trump last month described hydroxychloroquine as a potential “game-changer” in the battle against COVID-19.

But the TGA has warned the drug poses serious risks to patients, including irreversible eye damage, severe depletion of blood sugar and cardiac toxicity which could lead to sudden heart attacks.

ABF acting commander Susan Drennan says the force is maintaining a strong presence during the pandemic.

“Anyone considering further unauthorised imports will be wasting their money,” she said on Friday.

“Whether it’s individuals wanting to self-prescribe, or criminals aiming to sell the drug on the black market, our officers have the technology, skills and innovative processes to detect and disrupt their illegal importations of pharmaceuticals such as this.”

