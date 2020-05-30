Discover Australian Associated Press

Galleries, eateries, pubs and regional towns are preparing for visitors keen to get out and about. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Aussies looking good to relax virus laws

By Sophie Moore

May 30, 2020

2020-05-30 12:42:48

Be ready to get dolled up and hit the town as Australia’s largest states go about easing a range of coronavirus restrictions.

From Monday the tourism and hospitality industries will receive a major boost as wining, dining and regional travel resume in NSW and Victoria.

The nation’s crippled tourism sector is expecting a boost from the forthcoming June long weekend as people flock to holiday hotspots following months cooped up in quarantine.

With a delayed June 22 start to the snow season travellers are headed instead to the NSW north coast and southern highlands, including areas ravaged by summer’s devastating bushfires.

Tourism Accommodation Australia says travellers are returning to hard-hit regions including Coffs Harbour, where more than 11 per cent of tourism jobs have been lost since the virus outbreak.

NSW is also encouraging interstate visitors to come for a break but apart from Victoria and the ACT borders remain firmly shut.

Scott Morrison has challenged Tasmania and South Australia to justify keeping their walls up while One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has threatened legal action if Queensland’s borders are not reopened.

Queensland billionaire Clive Palmer is also taking on his home state and Western Australia, saying their border closures are unconstitutional and discriminatory.

If all the politicking drives you to drink then you’re in luck, with pubs, cafes and restaurants to resume sit-down dining.

Occupancy limits will range from a maximum of 20 patrons in South Australia to 50 in NSW with social distancing and strict hygiene rules in play. 

For those craving culture, the National Gallery in Canberra will reopen on May 30, with May for public galleries in Victoria and June 1 for state-based centres in NSW and South Australia.

The National Museum will debut its Endeavour Voyage exhibition – about the travels of Captain James Cook and meeting Australia’s first people – on June 2.

Cinemas will reopen in SA only while drive-in theatres have had a renaissance in western Sydney and Queensland.

And though winter has arrived expect to see tanned skin and fresh manicures as beauty salons reopen in all states except Queensland, Tasmania and WA.

