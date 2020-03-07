Discover Australian Associated Press

Meg Lanning (L) says Australia are yet to finalise their line-up for the T20 World Cup decider. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

cricket

Aussies open to changes for T20 WCup final

By Oliver Caffrey

March 7, 2020

2020-03-07 16:01:23

Australia have all options on the table when deciding their team for Sunday’s blockbuster women’s Twenty20 World Cup final at the MCG.

They will face an Indian team who’ve beaten them twice in the last month, most notably by 17 runs on February 21 in the opening group game.

Legspinner Poonam Yadav proved to be a handful for the Australian batters in Sydney, taking a matchwinning 4-19.

Star allrounder Ellyse Perry remains out with a hamstring injury, suffered in their last group game against New Zealand.

But captain Meg Lanning is open to making changes to the team after a thrilling five-run semi-final win against South Africa.

“We haven’t seen the wicket yet so we’ll have a look at that and see what springs at us, but all options are on the table at the moment,” Lanning said.

“We all have to play slightly different to what we did against India. We’ve got different personnel … but we’ve got some good plans in place.”

Allrounder Sophie Molineux replaced Perry on Thursday for her first game of the tournament, taking the key wicket of Proteas opener Liselle Lee.

Veteran quick Delissa Kimmince also played a vital role after being brought in for her first game since the second group win against Sri Lanka.

Spinner Molly Strano and teen allrounder Annabel Sutherland are waiting in the wings, while batter Erin Burns appears unlikely having not played for Australia since October.

Lanning said Australia’s difficult road to the final should prepare them well for India and playing in front of up to 90,000 fans.

After losing to India, Australia needed to win four-straight games to secure their spot in the decider.

“We’re battle-hardened; all our games (apart from against Bangladesh) have been close,” Lanning said.

“We haven’t played our best game of cricket yet. That’s still out there somewhere and, hopefully, it happens (on Sunday).

“We’ll be facing some slow spin at training. Their other spinners can change their pace as well – it’s not just Poonam we need to worry about.”

While India’s spinners had brought Australia undone two weeks ago, their batting line-up can be equally destructive.

Led by teen sensation Shafali Verma, India pulled off the third-highest successful chase in WT20I history last month when they plundered 3-177 in a tri-series match.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur said she was confident her team could continue their strong form shown during the tournament.

“We just need to enjoy this moment because it’s a big, big moment for all, rather than thinking about what is going to trouble us,” she said.

