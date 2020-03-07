Discover Australian Associated Press

Captain Meg Lanning (L) says Australia have prepared well for their T20 World Cup final with India.

cricket

Aussies ready for India T20 final: Lanning

By Oliver Caffrey

March 7, 2020

2020-03-07 20:21:29

Australia’s Twenty20 World Cup opening game loss to India might have been the failure they needed to propel them towards a fifth title.

With the weight of expectation entering a home women’s World Cup, their only acceptable result could have been defending the title they won in 2018.

Since legspinner Poonam Yadav skittled them with 4-19 on February 21 in Sydney, Australia have improved in every game.

They will meet India again on Sunday at the MCG in front of up to 90,000 fans, which might be the biggest crowd for a women’s sporting match in the world.

Australian captain Meg Lanning said making the decider the hard way had been a blessing in disguise.

Those hardships have included tournament-ending injuries to superstar allrounder Ellyse Perry and fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck.

“No doubt, we’re in a different spot now than going into the first game,” Lanning said.

“I think we’re very well prepared for what tomorrow (Sunday) will throw at us.

“It hasn’t been an easy road to the final but I wouldn’t have had it any other way.

“We’ve done our research on what happened in that last game (against India).”

Australia have dominated T20 World Cups, winning four of the past five tournaments.

But the youthful Indian team are ready to dethrone the champions after cruising through to their first final.

Boasting destructive teenage opener Shafali Verma and Yadav, India are a force to be reckoned with.

But Lanning said her team hadn’t just been focusing on Yadav’s spin barrage for the rematch.

“It’s not just Poonam we need to worry about,” Lanning said.

“They’ve got some really good left-armers like Rajeshwari Gayakwad and they’ve got a really strong line-up right through their bowlers.

“We’ll be covering all bases and making sure we’re as ready as we can be.”

