Aussies rue missed Brisbane chance

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
In-form Australian spinner Jess Jonassen is taking nothing for granted ahead of the T20 World Cup. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

cricket

Aussies rue missed Brisbane chance

By Murray Wenzel

February 15, 2020

2020-02-15 16:54:41

Fresh off a five-wicket haul in a final and ahead of seven games in the next three weeks, Jess Jonassen would be forgiven for wanting to put her feet up.

But the Australian spinner admits Saturday’s washed-out Twenty20 World Cup warm up game against the West Indies stings a side hoping to lap up all the hype around the event.

The offspinner ripped through the Indian middle and lower order, taking 5-12 to seal Australia’s tight win in Wednesday’s decider against India.

The host nation was scheduled to play the West Indies at Brisbane’s Allan Border Field on Saturday, but heavy rain all week meant it was called off on Friday night.

The Australians will travel to Adelaide on Sunday before a final warm-up against South Africa ahead of their tournament opener, against India, on February 21 in Sydney.

The final is slated for March 8, capping a brisk six-game journey if the Australians do progress to the decider.

Jonassen said they weren’t looking for a rest before the real thing begins.

“Being a Brisbane local it would’ve been nice to get out on my home ground,” she said.

“Everyone’s champing at the bit to get on the park, even though we’ve had the tri-series.

“You can tell now we’re in tournament phase, everything’s ramped up and it’s incredibly exciting.

“There’s so much hype around and every opportunity we get to get on the park, we’d be jumping.”

Jonassen was all class against India earlier in the week but said she wouldn’t take that for granted ahead of the World Cup.

“It was a nice game the other day, but T20 cricket can be pretty fickle,” she said.

“One day you could be on top of the world and next be brought back right down to earth.

“But I do feel like I’ve got some good rhythm with the ball and hopefully that can continue.”

Latest sport

cricket

Aussies rue missed Brisbane chance

Australia's schedule has been a busy one ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup but that doesn't mean Saturday's washed-out warm up in Brisbane was celebrated.

golf

Korean star Park leads at Australian Open

South Korean golfer Inbee Park holds a two-shot lead during the third round of the Women's Australian Open at Royal Adelaide.

golf

Hot Scott chasing Kuchar at Riviera

Adam Scott posted a hot 64 at Riviera to sit three shots off the pace after the second round at the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles.

golf

World league a concern for PGA Tour: Scott

Australia's Adam Scott says the US PGA Tour "should be concerned" by a proposed rival world golf tour.

soccer

Man City hit with two-season European ban

Manchester City have been banned from European club competition for the next two seasons for Financial Fair Play breaches.

news

weather

Northeast Victoria set for thunderstorms

Victoria's northeast is expected to experience severe thunderstorms on Saturday, potentially bringing flash flooding, with a warning in place.

sport

golf

Korean star Park leads at Australian Open

South Korean golfer Inbee Park holds a two-shot lead during the third round of the Women's Australian Open at Royal Adelaide.

world

virus diseases

Virus toll 1500, Beijing orders quarantine

A 14-day self-quarantine is being imposed on people returning to Beijing from holidays to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.