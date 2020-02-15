Aussies rue missed Brisbane chance

Fresh off a five-wicket haul in a final and ahead of seven games in the next three weeks, Jess Jonassen would be forgiven for wanting to put her feet up.

But the Australian spinner admits Saturday’s washed-out Twenty20 World Cup warm up game against the West Indies stings a side hoping to lap up all the hype around the event.

The offspinner ripped through the Indian middle and lower order, taking 5-12 to seal Australia’s tight win in Wednesday’s decider against India.

The host nation was scheduled to play the West Indies at Brisbane’s Allan Border Field on Saturday, but heavy rain all week meant it was called off on Friday night.

The Australians will travel to Adelaide on Sunday before a final warm-up against South Africa ahead of their tournament opener, against India, on February 21 in Sydney.

The final is slated for March 8, capping a brisk six-game journey if the Australians do progress to the decider.

Jonassen said they weren’t looking for a rest before the real thing begins.

“Being a Brisbane local it would’ve been nice to get out on my home ground,” she said.

“Everyone’s champing at the bit to get on the park, even though we’ve had the tri-series.

“You can tell now we’re in tournament phase, everything’s ramped up and it’s incredibly exciting.

“There’s so much hype around and every opportunity we get to get on the park, we’d be jumping.”

Jonassen was all class against India earlier in the week but said she wouldn’t take that for granted ahead of the World Cup.

“It was a nice game the other day, but T20 cricket can be pretty fickle,” she said.

“One day you could be on top of the world and next be brought back right down to earth.

“But I do feel like I’ve got some good rhythm with the ball and hopefully that can continue.”