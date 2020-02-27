Discover Australian Associated Press

Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney set up Australia's massive T20 World Cup win over Bangladesh. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

cricket

Aussies thrash Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

By Eamonn Tiernan

February 27, 2020

2020-02-27 23:35:33

Australia have set up a mouth-watering clash with New Zealand to decide their T20 World Cup finals fate after thrashing Bangladesh by 86 runs in Canberra on Thursday.

Australia bounced back from a shock loss to India and a narrow win against Sri Lanka in their opening matches with a resounding victory at Manuka Oval, a trans-Tasman showdown now takes centre stage.

New Zealand still need to play Bangladesh on Saturday but even if they lose they could beat Australia in Melbourne on Monday and still progress on net run-rate.

The tournament hosts were in complete control from start to finish against Bangladesh after Meg Lanning won the toss.

Australia openers Alyssa Healy (83 off 53) and Beth Mooney (81 not out off 58) established the platform for an impregnable 1-189 in the first women’s T20 international between the two sides.

Healy and Mooney dispatched the Bangladesh attack to all corners of the ground as they ruthlessly compiled a 151-run opening stand to demoralise their opponents.

Healy had scored just 24 runs in six innings leading into the World Cup.

But she is now the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 134 runs at an average of 44.6 – stats enhanced by her latest assault, comprising 10 boundaries and a trio of sixes.

“There’s been a lot of talk about how we’ve been playing over the last couple of weeks, so it was nice for us to get out there and put all that aside and play the way we wanted to,” Healy said.

“We’ll take a lot of confidence out of that especially as a batting group. There’s been a lot of talk about pressure on us to perform.

“When you’re not quite doing your job you expect to be called out on that.

“As a batting group we spoke about not doing our job as well as we would have liked. 

“Having those honest conversations aren’t easy but this team really seems to be quite good at it and is able to call stuff out when it’s happening.”

Mooney blasted nine boundaries, while Ashleigh Gardner (22 off 9) continued the plunder after Healy’s departure in the 17th over.

Australian seamer Megan Schutt (3-22 off four overs) led the bowling attack while Annabel Sutherland (1-21) took her first World Cup wicket as Bangladesh were limited to 9-103.

Ellyse Perry bowled (0-12) ferocious pace to quell rumours she’s carrying a serious shoulder injury, while Nicola Carey (1-16) was also tidy.

Jess Jonassen (2-17) bowled Jahanara Alam (1) in the final over before consecutive run-outs completed a team hat-trick.

Fargana Hoque (36 off 35) and Nigar Sultana Joty (19 off 32) were the only Bangladesh batters to spend valuable time in the middle.

Earlier on Thursday, India beat New Zealand by three runs in Melbourne to book their semi-final berth.

