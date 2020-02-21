Cruise ship Australians arrive in Darwin

Australia has extended its ban on foreign travellers from China for another week as 170 evacuees from a coronavirus-hit cruise ship off Japan arrived in quarantine in Darwin.

Six people suffering a sore throat and runny nose have been tested and separated from the rest of the group who arrived in Darwin on Thursday morning.

The former Inpex LNG project workers camp at Howard Springs will be their home for the next fortnight.

They had already been quarantined on the Diamond Princess in Yokohama for two weeks, effectively leaving them confined for almost a month.

“Six people that were identified as having minor sniffles and sore throats have been separated completely, these people were tested today and they have gone into an isolation area of the Howard Springs facility,” Acting NT chief health officer Dianne Stephens said.

Two Japanese passengers on the Diamond Princess aged in their 80s have died, Japanese media reported on Thursday.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus on the ship, which was carrying 3700 passengers and crew, has topped 620 and includes 36 Australians, all of whom are stable, which has prompted criticism of quarantine measures on board.

“It just demonstrates the infectiousness of this particular virus and how it can spread very easily in a closed setting like a cruise ship,” Australia’s deputy chief medical officer Paul Kelly said.

Some 180 citizens and permanent residents had taken up the federal government’s offer of a seat on the special Qantas evacuation flight.

But 10 were told they could not leave because they had tested positive to the deadly disease, known as COVID-19.

Another 15 had already chosen to stay behind in Japan to be near family members who have been hospitalised after contracting the virus.

“Whether it is us or the crew, we just wanted to get off this damn ship,” Australian Vera Koslova-Fu told ABC before boarding the flight in Japan.

She said she had been tempted to stay in Japan but decided to fly home saying “if Australia decides, ‘oh no, the pandemic is getting worse you are going to have to stay away, you are not allowed to come in’, then we are basically stuffed”.

The federal government announced on Thursday that Australia’s ban on travellers from China has been extended until February 29, locking out students and tourists as the number of cases and deaths from coronavirus grows.

The Chinese government had asked Australia to rescind the ban, saying it was excessive and an over reaction.

The Australians in Darwin, mostly aged in their 60s and 70s, but some over 80, were screened for symptoms of the virus five times before being taken to the camp, 30km southeast of Darwin.

They will also be screened daily during the quarantine period and looked after for other health concerns, both physical and psychological.

The elderly are more susceptible to contracting the virus, Prof Stephens said.

The cruise ship evacuees will be kept separate from the 266 people already in quarantine at Howard Springs who were evacuated earlier this month from the epicentre of the virus at Wuhan, the capital of China’s Hubei province.

They will leave on Sunday.

There have been 15 confirmed cases of the disease in Australia, with eight people recovered and the rest in stable conditions.

So far there have been more than 75,200 cases recorded worldwide and 2009 deaths, almost all of which were in China.