Aussies set Proteas 135 in World Cup semi

Australia’s Twenty20 World Cup title defence hangs in the balance after they hit 5-134 in their semi-final against South Africa with rain threatening to end their tournament.

Needing a result to reach Sunday’s final at the MCG, captain Meg Lanning top scored for the hosts with 49no after Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy got them off to a flyer.

With the start delayed by 25 minutes and India qualifying from the first semi-final virtue of a washout, more light rain began to fall at the SCG at the end of Australia’s innings.

Covers were brought on for the change of innings, with a minimum of 10 overs is required to be bowled in South Africa’s innings to constitute a match.

Overs will begin to be struck off if players are off the field for more than nine minutes after the scheduled change of innings.

With South Africa the higher finisher in the group stage, they would automatically qualify for the final ahead of Australia if the match is a no result.

With everything geared against them after being sent in to bat, openers Mooney and Healy took an aggressive approach to the Proteas’ bowlers.

The pair whacked eight boundaries between them, both often using their feet with as Mooney hit 28 from 24 balls before being bowled by Nadine de Klerk.

Healy looked in good touch, twice jumping down the wicket to hit Chloe Tryon for four before she hit Ayabonga Khaka straight to midwicket on 18 from 13.

Lanning also opted to take on the spinners, hitting counterpart Dane van Niekerk back over mid-off for six.

However, Ashleigh Gardner (0) and Jess Jonassen (3) both fell in quick succession as the Proteas applied the brakes before Lanning fired again late.

She helped take 17 off one Khaka over, while Rachael Haynes also chipped in with 17 off 18.

Australia had earlier brought Delissa Kimmince into their side to replace the injured Ellyse Perry.

Sophie Molineux was also added to strengthen the batting line up after missing all of the tournament so far with a corked thigh, Annabell Sutherland has been dropped.

South Africa are without star allrounder Marizanne Kapp, who has battled a virus all tournament and is still unwell.