Aussies support nuclear in climate fight

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A global survey shows more Australians support nuclear energy to combat climate change. Image by Ellen Smith/AAP PHOTOS

Energy

Aussies support nuclear in climate fight

By Rebecca Gredley

May 27, 2020

2020-05-27 14:45:09

More Australians support the use of nuclear power to tackle climate change than those who oppose the idea.

Almost two in five are pro-nuclear, with 31 per cent against the technology and the same proportion of people unsure.

Nuclear power is currently banned in Australia, but the government is keeping an eye on the emerging technology of small nuclear modular reactors.

More than 1000 Australians have taken part in a new poll that measures views about nuclear from people in the United States, Britain, Canada and New Zealand.

The Glow research showed Kiwis were the only group surveyed where opposition to nuclear outweighed the level of support.

Canadians were most supportive of the technology to reduce emissions, with 47 per cent for nuclear. 

This was followed by the US with 46 per cent and the UK with 44 per cent in favour.

New Zealanders were the most satisfied with their government’s actions on climate change, while Australians were the least satisfied out of the five countries.

A discussion paper for the government’s technology roadmap says nuclear has potential.

That view is in line with the findings of a parliamentary inquiry report into nuclear energy handed down last year.

The government-dominated committee said nuclear energy should be considered as part of Australia’s future energy mix.

It called for further work on nuclear technology and the partial lifting of the current moratorium to allow for new and emerging technologies.

Latest sport

rugby league

ASADA delay on Xerri cost Sharks Morris

Cronulla would have retained NRL veteran Josh Morris had they known that Bronson Xerri failed a drug test in November and faced a four-year ban.

Australian rules football

Swans star Franklin injures hamstring

Sydney's AFL superstar Lance Franklin will have a scan on Thursday to determine the extent of a hamstring injury suffered at Swans training.

cricket

Cummins backs IPL if T20 World Cup delayed

Australian paceman Pat Cummins is supporting plans for an IPL tournament to replace the Twenty20 World Cup if the global event is postponed.

rugby union

Wallabies coach Rennie finishes at Glasgow

Glasgow have farewelled Dave Rennie a month early, leaving the new Wallabies coach clear to direct all energy towards his Test job.

Australian rules football

Cox clash could see night AFL grand final

Victorian sports minister Martin Pakula thinks the AFL will shift its grand final to a historic night timeslot should it fall on the same day as the Cox Plate.

news

politics

Workplace reforms are worth it: union boss

Business groups and unions are taking a positive approach to government-initiated talks over simplifying awards and fixing enterprise bargaining agreements.

sport

rugby league

ASADA delay on Xerri cost Sharks Morris

Cronulla would have retained NRL veteran Josh Morris had they known that Bronson Xerri failed a drug test in November and faced a four-year ban.

world

trials

Malka Leifer ruled fit to stand trial

An Israeli court has ruled alleged child sex offender Malka Leifer is mentally fit to face an extradition trial, opening a way for her return to Australia.