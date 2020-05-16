Restrictions eased, but ‘let’s not party’

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australians will get to sit in pubs, cafes and restaurants for the first time in weeks. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Restrictions eased, but ‘let’s not party’

By Colin Brinsden

May 16, 2020

2020-05-16 11:26:45

As restrictions ease across the nation, Australians are being warned to take their new found freedoms carefully for fear of sparking a second wave of the deadly coronavirus.

States and territories have begun the first stage of a three-stage process to lift restrictions on outdoor and indoor gatherings and business operations.

Australians will get to sit in pubs, cafes and restaurants for the first time in weeks after isolation and social distancing measures kept the lid on infections and COVID-19 deaths.

But Australian Medical Association president Tony Bartone urged people to remain vigilant because the virus is still present in the community and could flare up as hot spots or small outbreaks. 

“If we do the wrong things, we risk undoing all the gains that we’ve made so far, Dr Batone told the ABC on Saturday.

“So, the message is, yes, appreciate all the efforts, appreciate the opportunity to release some of those measures, but let’s not have a party, let’s not go to town.”

He said people must still maintain social distance, cough etiquette, washing hands regularly and staying away from others if they are unwell. 

“Those messages are really the backbone as we progressively lift those restrictions,” he said.

The number of cases breached 7000 on Friday, but the death toll from the pandemic remains at 98, extremely low by international standards.

However, Victoria has recorded another 11 new cases, including a further two infections connected to the west Melbourne abattoir cluster, which now stands at 98.

Elsewhere, a McDonald’s restaurant in the north Melbourne suburb of Fawkner has recorded an additional case, with the outlet’s cluster growing to 11.

There was only one new case in Queensland.

The national cabinet met on Friday and endorsed a $48.1 million mental health response plan that is set to roll out in coming months, including research and support services.

It comes as the economic impact of the pandemic was plain to see in new figures this week with almost 600,000 people recorded as losing their job in April, the largest one-month employment fall on record.

The jobless rate also jumped to a five-year high of 6.2 per cent and the Australian Treasury expects this get worse, peaking at 10 per cent in the coming months.

“If you’ve never lost your job, there’s no real way to understand the anxiety or the emptiness in the pit of people’s stomachs, the things they’re going through right now,” Labor frontbencher Jason Clare told the ABC.

“It affects the mental health of so many Australians. We can all agree there’s a hell of a lot more that we need to do. And there’s more pain on the way.”

Liberal backbencher Jason Falinski said the best way to help people is to get them back to work.

“The best way to create jobs is to get the economy open,” he told the ABC.

“It’s going to be a long journey out, but a journey of a thousand miles begins with one step. And the sooner we take that step, the sooner the journey is over.”

Latest news

politics

Restrictions eased, but 'let's not party'

This weekend sees the reopening of some pubs and restaurants and the imminent return to classrooms, but Australians are being warned to heed health advice.

health

NSW drinkers enjoy taste of normality

People have started returning to pubs, cafes and bars following the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions in NSW.

health

NSW drinkers enjoy taste of normality

People have started returning to pubs, cafes and bars following the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions in NSW.

disease

Virus case numbers will grow: Berejiklian

Dining venues and places of worship are again open to the public in NSW, but the premier says this will come at the cost of additional COVID-19 cases.

politics

Mental health focus to halt a new pandemic

Health officials have concerns about Australians' mental health and the potential for new outbreaks of coronavirus as restrictions start easing.

news

health

NSW drinkers enjoy taste of normality

People have started returning to pubs, cafes and bars following the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions in NSW.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL boss outlines COVID-19 testing regime

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has receiving a daily log of COVID-19 test results, with more than 1200 players and officials producing negative results.

world

virus diseases

Public warned as virus restrictions ease

WHO representative Hans Kluge has urged caution, saying "the personal behaviour of each of us will determine the behaviour of the virus".