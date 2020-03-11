Aussies target perfect cricket home summer

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australia coach Justin Langer and opener David Warner have enjoyed a successful home summer. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

cricket

Aussies target perfect cricket home summer

By Scott Bailey

March 11, 2020

2020-03-11 10:26:52

David Warner admits Australia’s top four need to stand up as they go in pursuit of just their third undefeated home summer of the modern era.

Beaten in their past five one-day internationals, Australia will return to more familiar soil for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting on Friday in Sydney.

Wins in all three matches would secure them an unbeaten summer at home, after easily discarding New Zealand and Pakistan in Test matches as well as Sri Lanka in Twenty20s.

If they do so, it would mark only the third time an Australian team has pulled off the feat, previously achieved in 2000-01 and 2009-10.

“We always want to continue to win on home soil regardless of how well we have been going this summer,” Warner said.

“The priority literally is to win every game you play at home.

“There’s no excuses. You have a lot of stuff that is in your favour with the biggest thing being the crowd.”

Coach Justin Langer was part of the 2000-01 side, with the goal put on a board as the players began that summer under captain Steve Waugh.

No such target was detailed last October but Australia now have their eyes on finishing the job.

“It wasn’t spoken about, winning every game we play,” Matt Wade said.

“We’d love to do that again at home. It would be nice to win these games at home and finish the summer unbeaten in Australia.

“We haven’t really spoken about it, we’re just trying to become a better team whenever we go out on the ground.”

To do that though, things will need to improve on where they were in South Africa.

Australia lost their first three wickets for less than 100 runs in all three games, and found going hard for runs late on the slower wickets after the rebuild.

A similar problem was also exposed in their two losses in India, after Warner and Aaron Finch shot out of the blocks in a 10-wicket win in the series opener.

But the home wickets should suit Australia’s style of hard hitting late.

“It’s hard to put my finger on (what went wrong),” Warner said.

“We had a great win in that first game against India.

“The only thing I could probably put it down to is the top four not scoring the bulk of the runs.

“At least one of us needs to be there at the end.

“Marnus (Labuschagne) showed that the other day with that big hundred in Potchefstroom.”

Latest sport

cricket

Aussies target perfect cricket home summer

Australia's one-day form on foreign soil is a concern but they can finish just their third unbeaten home summer of the modern era against New Zealand.

Australian rules football

Fresh AFL injury blow for Demons' Bennell

Unlucky midfielder Harley Bennell has suffered yet another calf strain as he attempts an AFL comeback with Melbourne.

golf

PGA: No plans yet to cancel, move events

US PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has addressed the Coronavirus outbreak, but says there are no immediate plans to cancel or move golf tournaments.

Australian rules football

Docker Switkowski cleared of coronavirus

Fremantle's Sam Switkowski was tested for the coronavirus after coming into contact with a friend who had been in China, but he has since been cleared..

Australian rules football

AFL prepares for games without fans

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says the league is preparing to play games without fans present as part of the fight to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

news

politics

Italian visitors banned over coronavirus

With 106 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Australia, the government is extending travel bans and boosting health spending.

sport

Australian rules football

Fresh AFL injury blow for Demons' Bennell

Unlucky midfielder Harley Bennell has suffered yet another calf strain as he attempts an AFL comeback with Melbourne.

world

crime, law and justice

Australian MH17 cops 'hacked' by Russians

An Australian police report was probably hacked by Russian spies for use in a disinformation campaign about the MH17 disaster in Ukraine, a court heard.