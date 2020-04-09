Discover Australian Associated Press

Australia's first tour to Bangladesh since 2017 has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Image by (AP Photo/A.M. Ahad)

cricket

Aussies’ Test tour of Bangladesh postponed

By Rob Forsaith

April 9, 2020

2020-04-09 20:28:52

Australia’s Test tour of Bangladesh in June has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tim Paine’s team, fresh from a dominant home summer in which they easily accounted for Pakistan and New Zealand, were slated to start the two-Test series in the subcontinent on June 11.

The widespread expectation was the trip would be cancelled because of the health crisis, which has prompted governments around the world to introduce a wide range of restrictions in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed the inevitable postponement on Thursday night, with chief executive Kevin Roberts calling it “regrettable” in a statement.

“I would like to thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board for the open, honest and responsible discussions that led us to this mutually-agreed position,” Roberts said.

“The health of our people and communities is the No.1 priority for both boards and that is reflected in the action we have taken in postponing the two Test matches.

“As we know, the global cricket calendar is very busy but we will do everything we can to honour our commitment to Bangladesh and will continue to work with the BCB on an agreed date.”

Australia’s next scheduled commitment beyond Bangladesh is a limited-overs tour of England in July and that trip is also in extreme doubt.

CA, other national boards and the International Cricket Council (ICC) face a tough ask attempting to piece the schedule back together whenever the sport resumes.

Especially with the inaugural world Test championship final set to be held at Lord’s in 2021.

The Australia-Bangladesh series was set to count towards the world Test championship table, likewise the recent series between England and Sri Lanka that was also aborted because of COVID-19 concerns.

Paine and national coach Justin Langer have both identified reaching and winning the world Test championship final as a key goal for their team.

“I hope they don’t push it back too far for my sake, that’s for sure,” the 35-year-old Paine said recently, regarding the prospect of the much-anticipated game being possibly delayed.

“I think all players would be in favour of trying to finish that … (but) if it doesn’t happen, there are bigger issues in the world.

“Maybe the players are going to have to go through a period where we play quite a bit of cricket if we want to complete the Test championship as it is.”

