Aussies think virus, climate change on par

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Anthony Albanese says the government should listen to climate scientists as well as medical experts. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Technology

Aussies think virus, climate change on par

By Matt Coughlan and Rebecca Gredley

April 25, 2020

2020-04-25 11:03:21

A majority of Australians believe climate change is as serious a threat as the coronavirus pandemic, a new survey shows.

But the proportion who think that’s the case (59 per cent) is far below the global average of 71 per cent.

The findings were released on Friday in an Ipsos poll of 28,000 people spanning 14 countries.

Two-thirds of people across the globe believe it’s important for climate change to be prioritised in the economic recovery after COVID-19, compared to about 57 per cent of Australians, the survey found.

The findings come as Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese says he’s hopeful the coalition government’s faith in science on coronavirus will translate to more action on climate change.

The federal Labor leader said the government had backed expert opinion on the disease during the pandemic.

“I hope that that translates into other issues beyond medical science, into environmental science, into listening to what the scientists are telling us about the need to act on climate change,” he told the ABC.

The Ipsos survey also shows Australians are concerned about dealing with the amount of waste generated, with 37 per cent naming it as a top three environmental issue.

Australians are also worried about future energy sources and supplies (29 per cent putting it in their top three) and wildlife conservation (25 per cent).

That result makes Australia the most concerned about wildlife conservation out of the countries surveyed.

The online survey was conducted in April, months after more than one billion animals were estimated to have perished in the devastating summer bushfires.

Latest sport

rugby union

Wallaby greats propose rugby review board

Former Wallabies captains have proposed the establishment of an Australian Rugby Review board to restore the code to its glory days.

rugby league

Souths lock in Mitchell for 2021 season

South Sydney have confirmed via social media that fullback Latrell Mitchell has been locked in for the 2021 NRL season.

Australian rules football

AFL to make 2020 season call in May

The AFL's decision on how the 2020 season will restart has been put back to mid-May as it awaits further advice from relevant government and health authorities.

rugby league

NRL broadcasters agree on May 28: V'landys

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has reiterated the NRL competition intends to resume on May 28 and the length of the season will be determined next week.

cricket

Hope builds for cricket pay breakthrough

Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings and players' union counterpart Greg Dyer have discussed the need to work collaboratively amid fears of a pay stoush.

news

war

Anzac Day marked in spirit amid isolation

Private reflections have replaced traditional public services and marches on an historic Anzac Day, amid coronavirus restrictions.

sport

rugby union

Wallaby greats propose rugby review board

Former Wallabies captains have proposed the establishment of an Australian Rugby Review board to restore the code to its glory days.

world

migration

Trump temporarily limits US immigration

An executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak has been signed by President Donald Trump.