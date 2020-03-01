Discover Australian Associated Press

Heinrich Klaasen hit his first international century as South Africa posted 7-291 against Australia. Image by AP PHOTO

cricket

Aussies to chase 292 in Proteas ODI opener

By Michael Ramsey

March 1, 2020

2020-03-01 01:52:25

Australia will chase 292 to win their one-day international series opener against South Africa in Paarl, where the tourists failed to capitalise on some early momentum.

Aaron Finch’s men had the game on their terms when the Proteas, missing Kagiso Rabada, Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen, collapsed to 3-48 after electing to bat.

But in hot and windy conditions exacerbated by smoke from a nearby bushfire, Australia’s bowlers found it tough going for much of the innings.

The Proteas recovered admirably to finish 7-291, piloted by an assured Heinrich Klaasen (123 not out) who posted his first international century.

Klaasen combined with power-hitter David Miller (64 off 70 balls) to take the wind out of Australia’s sails with a 149-run fifth-wicket partnership.

Mitchell Starc had delivered a dream start when he trapped newcomer Janneman Malan lbw off the first ball of the innings, Australia correctly reviewing the initial not-out call.

Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins then combined to extinguish fluent starts from danger men de Kock and Temba Bavuma (26), who was dropped in the deep by Starc before dragging a Cummins delivery onto his stumps.

Cummins (3-45) was the pick of the bowlers, and his dismissal of debutant Kyle Verreynne (48) made him the sixth-fastest Australian to 100 ODI wickets.

Australia’s marquee paceman also delivered a brilliant direct hit to run out tailender Andile Phehlukwayo.

It was otherwise a grind for the tourists in difficult conditions at Boland Park.

A bushfire has been burning for several days in the nearby Du Toitskloof mountain range, casting smoke over the boutique ground.

Helicopters could be seen dumping water on the blaze while the tourists trained at the 10,000-capacity ground on the eve of the match.

Marnus Labuschagne will return to bat at No.4 in his birth nation, while D’Arcy Short has been summoned to bat at No.7.

