Aussies turn to the kitchen to keep busy

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Many Australians are turning to home baking while spending time at home amid the coronavirus crisis. Image by Stephanie Flack/AAP PHOTOS

Tourism and Leisure

Aussies turn to the kitchen to keep busy

By Emily Cosenza

April 15, 2020

2020-04-15 16:15:15

For stress relief, to fill time or seizing an opportunity to reconnect with family traditions, thousands of Australians are turning to home baking amid the coronavirus pandemic.

One of those is Sabrina Fico, who is now using her time in self-isolation to carry on the Italian recipes of her grandmother Maria, who died in 2016.

Ms Fico went into quarantine with her parents and two sisters some weeks ago and, as a result, is spending more time in the kitchen to keep occupied.

The Adelaide teacher said she was cooking and baking with her family twice a week because they had more time to make foods from scratch, including gnocchi, lasagna sheets and pizza, like Maria did.

“My nonna also used to make taralli (Italian savory biscuits) and my mum used to make them when she was little and it was something I’ve always wanted to do,” Miss Fico said.

“Now we have the time to do it, learn more and practice.”

And there’s the added bonus of using up the fresh food before it goes off.

Charles Darwin University dietitian Judith Myers said amid the restrictions brought by the coronavirus pandemic, more families were looking for child-friendly activities while staying home.

She said it led to more people combining cooking with family time, having a positive outcome amongst COVID-19’s negativity.

“Look for opportunities for families to cook meals together because that’s where kids learn about family traditions and culture and can connect,” she said.

“For many children, until now they haven’t necessarily been involved in learning about what those foods and traditions are.”

Dr Myers said incorporating more fruits and vegetables and using wholemeal flour while baking added more nutritional elements.

She also recommended maintaining a well-balanced diet, reducing sugar quantities and separating allocated meal times from other activities.

Not surprisingly, the return to more traditional activities also has a modern touch, with people turning to the internet in droves to source inspiration, recipes and cooking tips.

An analysis of Google trends has revealed people living in Tasmania spend the most time looking up recipes, followed by Victorians, South Australians and Western Australians.

In the past 30 days, bread and cakes were the most popular Googled recipes nationally while pancakes, banana bread, pasta and cookies are others to get big hits.

In the run-up to Easter, searches for hot cross buns also soared.

Within the past seven days, damper has increased popularity in South Australia and Queensland, perhaps with a view towards Anzac Day.

For 19-year-old Hayley Murphy, banana bread has been a big hit.

Since losing her job as a gymnastics coach, the 19-year-old has been baking every day to pass the time.

She said she had also sourced recipes for bliss balls and brownies online.

“It’s definitely therapeutic and it takes a lot of stress out,” Miss Murphy said.

“I didn’t bake anywhere near as much as I am now.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Fuming Warriors don't know if they can fly

The Warriors still don't know if they will be granted government exemptions to fly to Australia for the NRL, just five days before their planned trip.

rugby league

Exclusive NRL rights could boost Nine

The NRL, Nine Network, and Fox Sports will hold crucial crisis talks on Thursday as they attempt to forge ahead with plans to resume the league season in May.

Australian rules football

Adam Simpson warns against AFL coach cull

West Coast coach Adam Simpson has defended the role of AFL coaching panels that face drastic budget cuts in response to the COVID-19 shutdown.

virus diseases

Ricciardo will take pay cut: Renault boss

Australian F1 star Daniel Ricciardo will accept to cut his salary to help his Renault team through the coronavirus crisis, says team boss Cyril Abiteboul.

Australian rules football

Beveridge wants AFL draft age raised now

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge wants the minimum AFL draft age raised now while the coronavirus shutdown has provided a window in which to do so.

news

virus diseases

Barrister to lead Ruby Princess inquiry

An inquiry into the Ruby Princess, which is responsible for 19 coronavirus deaths, will look at the role of all agencies involved in the ship's disembarkation.

sport

rugby league

Fuming Warriors don't know if they can fly

The Warriors still don't know if they will be granted government exemptions to fly to Australia for the NRL, just five days before their planned trip.

world

health

Trump halts WHO funding payments

US President Donald Trump has halted US payments to the World Health Organisation, claiming it failed to carry out its basic duty and must be held accountable.