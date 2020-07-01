Aussies turning to drugs for stimulation

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Analysis of wastewater from sewage plants has shed more light on Australians' drug habits. Image by David Moir/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Aussies turning to drugs for stimulation

By Tracey Ferrier

July 1, 2020

2020-07-01 13:32:24

Australia’s toxic love affair with stimulants is in full bloom, driven by a relentless appetite for ice, samples from sewage treatment plants show.

The latest analysis of wastewater from 53 sewage plants across Australia has shed more light on the nation’s illicit drug habits.

And the news isn’t good when it comes to stimulants – most concerning the crystalline form of methylamphetamine, ice, but also record levels of cocaine and MDMA consumption in both city and regional areas.

Since the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission began testing human waste for traces of drugs back in 2016 there’s been an unrelenting rise in stimulant use, and the latest snapshot is no exception.

Australia now ranks third for methylamphetamine and MDMA use, among 30 countries with comparable data. And that’s sparked fears that such drug taking behaviour has been normalised in some sectors of society.

“There’s an increasing trend towards the consumption of illicit stimulants. There’s absolutely no doubt that Australia is an illicit stimulant consuming nation,” says Shane Neilson, the commission’s expert on high-risk and emerging drugs.

“And the methylamphetamine market is the lion’s share of Australia’s stimulant consumption. That’s not changed really since 2001, when heroin stopped being the primary drug.”

The wastewater testing program is Australia’s primary tool to determine what drugs Australians are taking.

The data it captures covers 43 per cent of the population, or about 10 million people, but the ACIC does not reveal the precise locations of the plants it tests.

Samples taken in December have been compared to data gathered a year earlier. While they show some differences in drug use between capital city and regional areas, there are many similarities.

Methylamphetamine use is up, yet again, in Australian cities and regions.

Both also saw record levels of cocaine and MDMA consumption, with the use of the prescription pain killer fentanyl, and nicotine, also up.

But heroin use and the consumption of another prescription pain killer oxycodone, were down.

There were some differences though.

Alcohol consumption was down in the city, but up in the regions. The opposite was true for cannabis, with use up in the city and down in the country.

Mr Neilson says Australia’s methylamphetamine problem has bridged the city/country divide and it must remain the highest priority for law enforcement agencies and health authorities left to deal with the damage caused by the likes of ice and speed.

“Even though we are seeing and detecting a significant proportion of that market, there’s more and more coming in,” Mr Neilson says.

“We fear that it may be becoming normalised in some sections of society.”

He said the war on transnational crime groups involved in the importation and domestic manufacture of ice must remain relentless but efforts to prevent people abusing drugs was just as critical.

“These drugs are illegal for a reason. They are very harmful and they’re not just harmful to the individuals taking them. Their families, their friends, and innocent members of the community also suffer.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Confused Magpie Sidebottom faces AFL ban

Collingwood veteran Steele Sidebottom can't quite remember the details of his coronavirus breach due to his alcohol consumption.

rugby league

Storm could see NRL season out in Qld

Craig Bellamy accepts his Melbourne team may not return to Victoria this NRL season and hopes to play 'home' games on the Sunshine Coast rather than Brisbane.

soccer

A-League locks in 2019-20 fixtures

The remainder of the 2019-20 A-League fixture has been released with 27 regular season matches to be played, mainly in NSW, in less than a month.

Australian rules football

Dons considering McKenna call-up: Worsfold

Conor McKenna could return to bolster Essendon's AFL backline against Collingwood but coach John Worsfold is wary of risking the Irishman's fitness.

rugby league

Warriors plan as family deadline looms

Three Warriors players look more likely than ever to return home later this month unless the NRL meets a 23-day ultimatum to unite them with their families.

news

politics

Charities sound alarm on welfare end date

Australian charities have faced massive demand during the coronavirus pandemic and are extremely concerned about cutting off JobKeeper and JobSeeker payments.

sport

Australian rules football

Confused Magpie Sidebottom faces AFL ban

Collingwood veteran Steele Sidebottom can't quite remember the details of his coronavirus breach due to his alcohol consumption.

world

politics

China: Security law turning point for HK

China says suspects arrested by the mainland's new office in Hong Kong on charges of violating the new national security law will be tried in the mainland.