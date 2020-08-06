Discover Australian Associated Press

Lockdown sparks supply chain crisis talks

By Matt Coughlan

August 6, 2020

2020-08-06 10:23:20

Urgent action is being taken to guarantee Australia’s supply chains for critical items including food as businesses shut down across Melbourne.

The Victorian government has come under fire from employer groups concerned the harsh lockdown will disrupt the flow of goods to other states.

Business leaders held crisis talks with the state government on Wednesday night over fears the clampdown on warehouses could trigger national food shortages.

Federal Transport Minister Michael McCormack says the government wants to ensure trucks carrying essential supplies stay on the road.

“Whether that’s personal protection equipment, medical supplies, respiratory equipment, food, grocery, meat – whatever the case might be – that they can get across those borders consistently,” he told Sky News on Thursday.

Health Minister Greg Hunt is confident there has been progress overnight in guaranteeing supply chains for essential items.

“What is critical is that we have the flexibility that allows us to ensure continued distribution,” he told the ABC on Thursday.

The federal government has been in talks with the Victorian government on behalf of food distributors and other businesses.

Australian Industry Group chief executive Innes Willox said it was positive warehouses had been included in the list of permitted businesses.

“There’s still a lot of flying blind going on,” he told ABC radio.

He said there were indications distribution centres would be exempt from operating at 33 per cent less capacity, unlike other businesses.

“There’s a very complex supply chain here that goes into getting food on to supermarket shelves,” Mr Willox said.

Business Council of Australia chief executive Jennifer Westacott said the Victorian restrictions failed to recognise supply chains operated nationally.

“We have to urgently fix supply chain issues at distribution centres,” she said.

From Thursday essential workers in Melbourne will be required to show a permit if pulled over by police to prove they’re allowed to leave their homes.

Victoria is in a declared state of disaster and stage four restrictions, including a curfew, have been imposed on Melbourne.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd has urged Victorians to look after their mental health and for other Australians to offer their support.

“A surprise phone call, an email, a video catch-up, even a card or a letter with positive messages of love or support can make a big difference,” he said.

There were 739 virus cases reported across Australia on Wednesday, including 723 in Victoria.

The state also recorded a grim record of 15 deaths, including a man in his 30s.

