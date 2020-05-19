Aussies want enviro laws left until review

Most Australians want the federal government to wait until a review into environmental laws is complete before making any changes to the system.

A once-in-a-decade review of environmental protection laws is underway, with an interim report expected mid-year.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley has indicated she could make legislative changes based on the findings of the interim report, rather than waiting for the final report due later this year.

A GetUp poll of 1192 Australians shows 77 per cent don’t think that should occur.

And three-quarters of those surveyed believe mining corporations, the logging industry and property developers should not be able to interfere with environmental protection laws.

Close to 70 per cent think that given the recent bushfires, animal populations must recover before projects like mining, fracking and logging go ahead.

The final report of the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act review is expected in October.