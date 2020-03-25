Discover Australian Associated Press

AOC boss Matt Carroll says Australians won't have to re-qualify for the 2021 Olympics. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Summer Olympics

Aussies won’t need to re-qualify for Games

By Adrian Warren

March 25, 2020

2020-03-25 14:44:06

Australian Olympic Committee chief executive Matt Carroll says athletes already selected for Tokyo 2020 won’t have to re-qualify for the postponed Games.

A total of 43 athletes have been formally selected, with others already meeting qualifying criteria, for the Olympics, which on Tuesday were postponed until next year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked if tho qualified athletes were guaranteed a place on the Australian team come 2021, Carroll said: “That is our understanding at this time.”

Questioned about what would happen if an individual over the next 12 months performed better in an event than someone who had already qualified Carroll said: “You’ve got to remember the way you get to an Olympic Games is through specific qualifications.

“The events that have been held for these qualifications are done.”

Carroll said the AOC welcomed the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Japanese government and Olympic organisers to move the Games back a year.

“It’s a challenging moment in history, tragic times globally, but athletes in sports now have absolute clarity that enables them to focus on a Games in 2021,” Carroll said.

“The AOC recognises the Games organisers have an enormous task ahead of them and there’s no doubt Japan will put on the greatest Olympic Games ever and provide an opportunity for the world to reconnect in a spirit of unity and hope.”

While some sports have flagged their intention to ask the federal government for financial support because of postponements forced by the coronavirus pandemic, Carroll stressed the AOC wouldn’t be following suit despite now having a longer lead-up to the Games.

“The Australian Olympic Committee takes no government funding, we don’t look for it or take it,” Carroll said.

“So we will work with our partners, we will roll our sponsors over for another year.

“They are are standing by us which is great, so the Australian Olympic Committee will adjust how we manage our budgets to ensure that we still send the Australian Olympic team to the Games best prepared and ready to do their job.”

He said it was still intended to send Australia’s largest ever team to an offshore Olympics, with a number a team possibly close to 500.

