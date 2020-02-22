Discover Australian Associated Press

India opened the Women's T20 World Cup with a 17-run win over defending champions Australia. Image by (AAP Image/Dean Lewins)

cricket

Aussies won’t panic at World Cup: Lanning

By Justin Chadwick

February 22, 2020

2020-02-22 17:58:18

Australia captain Meg Lanning insists there’s no panic within her side despite having to come to grips with their T20 World Cup campaign becoming a knockout scenario.

Friday night’s loss to India means Australia will probably have to win their remaining three group games to reach the semi-finals.

Only the top two teams from each group progress, meaning Australia now face crunch games against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and world No.3 New Zealand.

The pressure is well and truly on the defending champions to produce the goods on home soil, but Lanning says there’s no panic.

“Definitely not,” Lanning said.

“It’s not ideal, we would have loved to have won last night. But it’s a long way to go in this tournament.

“I’ve never gone through a World Cup and not lost a group stage game. We’ve got that one out of the way early. 

“It’s a knockout tournament (now) – we probably started that a little bit earlier than we would have liked.

“But there’s pressure on World Cups all the time.”

Australia will be back in action on Monday when they take on Sri Lanka at the WACA Ground.

One major positive to take out of the loss to India was the form of opener Alyssa Healy, who scored 51 off 35 balls in Australia’s total of 115.

Healy had scored just 24 runs from her previous six innings.

“We were always very confident she was going to come back, you guys (the media) maybe not so much,” Lanning said.

“It was nice to see her do well. We knew the way she plays it would eventually click for her.”

Lanning said her team were flat after the loss to India, but had since picked themselves up.

“Cricket is such an up and down game, there’s highs and lows all the time,” she said. 

“So you get used to it as a cricketer.”

