A better understanding is needed of what happens to brain molecules during dementia, scientists say. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Aust Alzheimer’s therapy breakthrough

By Gus McCubbing

July 30, 2020

2020-07-30 16:44:02

Australian researchers are hopeful they have found a treatment that could reverse the impacts of memory loss in people suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

The Macquarie University Dementia Research Centre study builds on previous research that found an enzyme in the brain could modify a protein so it prevents the development of Alzheimer’s symptoms.

This latest research went further by finding the gene responsible for the enzyme could help restore or improve memory in mice suffering from advanced Alzheimer’s disease.

The findings also suggest the gene therapy, which involves genetic material being introduced to cells to replace abnormal genes, may be effective in other forms of dementia found in much younger patients in their 40s and 50s.

The researchers found gene therapy is safe at high doses and long term, with no adverse impacts.

One of the study leaders, Dr Arne Ittner, says a better understanding is needed of what happens to the molecules in the brain during dementia. 

“Our work delivers a very powerful piece in this puzzle,” he said in a statement. 

His brother and co-research leader, Professor Lars Ittner, said he was excited to see 10 years of research transition into clinical development that could benefit people living with dementia.

“This provides hope as there is a lot of therapy out there focused on prevention but not much for those already affected by the disease,” he said.

The two researchers said the possible success of this new therapy could be within reach in five to 10 years. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Sidebottom to return for Magpies in AFL

Steele Sidebottom will return from AFL suspension against Fremantle but is no guarantee to captain Collingwood in Scott Pendlebury's absence.

tennis

World No.1 Barty withdraws from US Open

Australian tennis superstar Ashleigh Barty has pulled out of the US Open citing coronavirus concerns.

rugby league

Raiders duo cleared for Queensland travel

Canberra pair Josh Papalii and Joseph Tapine have been handed an exemption based on medical grounds to play NRL in Queensland without receiving the flu vaccine.

rugby league

Kiwi conversation likely for SBW on return

New Zealand face a challenge scheduling end-of-year Tests due to coronavirus restrictions but would be willing to welcome Sonny Bill Williams back to the fold.

NBA

Aussie stars face adversity in NBA bubble

Joe Ingles misses his family, Ben Simmons overcame a back injury, Aron Baynes was floored by COVID-19 and Patty Mills is suffering body aches.

economy, business and finance

Three Qld women charged over Vic travel

Three Queensland women will face court for dodging quarantine after returning to the Sunshine State from Melbourne while infected with COVID-19.

world

virus diseases

US deaths top 150,000 as French rate rises

Several European countries have ramped up restrictions in a bid to contain rising COVID-19 infections as the US death toll from the disease surpassed 150,000.