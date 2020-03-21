Aust border ban leads to farm labour gaps

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Farmers are worried about how to harvest crops, with travel bans now blocking foreign workers. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Aust border ban leads to farm labour gaps

By Sonia Kohlbacher and Michael Doyle

March 21, 2020

2020-03-21 15:32:49

Australian farmers are facing a labour shortage and are worried about who will harvest crops amid a ban on foreigners entering the country.

The agricultural sector is working to forecast how many people it will need to pick crops and take on other jobs once the foreign workers it relies on are blocked by a border closure from Friday night. 

“We will get all of our crops harvested one way or another,” Richard Shannon of horticultural body Growcom told AAP on Friday. 

Agriculture, forestry and fisheries employees make up 2.5 per cent of the Australia’s workforce. 

But seasonal workers from Pacific nations are also needed for fruit and vegetable picking. 

The countries they call home had already announced they’d be stopping their citizens from leaving amid the coronavirus pandemic, before Australia said it would be closing its borders to foreigners. 

The federal government says it is close to announcing visa extensions for seasonal workers and backpackers already here, so they can keep working. 

“We’ve got to understand there’s over 140,000 backpackers in the country at the moment, and over 7000 Pacific Island workers with their visas,” Agriculture Minister David Littleproud told the ABC. 

“There is a workforce that is here and it’s about making sure that we continue to provide continuity to our producers.”

Some within the farming industry believe the visa system is too complicated and should be simplified. 

“We would like to see a dedicated agriculture visa put in place,” Bree Grima, managing director of Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers in Queensland said. 

Bundaberg strawberry and passionfruit grower Tina McPherson is getting ready for the busiest time of the year.

The winter months are her peak season and there is no other way to harvest her fruit than by hand. 

“We are a small farm but at the time we will probably need around 25 to 30 staff,” she said. 

“These are generally sourced from seasonal working-holiday labour.”

The labour gap could also be an opportunity for Australian workers laid off or temporarily stood down from their jobs due to COVID-19 crisis. 

“A majority of labour is unskilled so anyone can perform those roles,” Mr Shannon said. 

“Is a flight steward able to? Absolutely, as is a barista, as is a student. 

“It’s work outside and its rewarding.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Collingwood AFL staffer has coronavirus

An employee at Collingwood has been isolated with coronavirus after returning from overseas.

Australian rules football

Beveridge queries AFL virus measures

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has raised concerns over some of the limits put on players by the AFL during the coronavirus crisis.

Australian rules football

Grundy stars as Collingwood tame Bulldogs

All-Australian ruckman Brodie Grundy dominated as Collingwood posted an impressive 52-point win over the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.

rugby league

Broncos down Souths amid NRL injury woes

Brisbane have overcome an injury to playmaker Brodie Croft to down South Sydney 22-18 in their NRL clash at an empty Suncorp Stadium.

soccer

Maclaren's hat-trick in City A-League win

Jamie Maclaren has scored a hat-trick for second-placed Melbourne City in their 4-2 A-League away win over Central Coast in Gosford.

news

health

NSW government closes Bondi beach

The NSW government has temporarily closed Bondi Beach after pictures of thousands ignoring social distancing measures drew worldwide condemnation.

sport

Australian rules football

Collingwood AFL staffer has coronavirus

An employee at Collingwood has been isolated with coronavirus after returning from overseas.

world

virus diseases

Italy tightens lockdown as deaths rocket

Italy has expanded lockdown measures as it's death toll from COVID-19 jumped by 627 in one day to reach 4032.