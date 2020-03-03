Discover Australian Associated Press

Teammates come to the aid of Ellyse Perry, who was injured during the T20 clash with New Zealand. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

cricket

Aust can win T20 WC without Perry: Lanning

By Oliver Caffrey

March 3, 2020

2020-03-03 08:54:47

Captain Meg Lanning says Australia can win a fifth Twenty20 World Cup even if Ellyse Perry is ruled out with injury.

The superstar allrounder injured her hamstring in Monday’s four-run win against New Zealand which ensured the hosts qualified for the semi-finals.

After being helped off the field in tears, it would take a near-miracle for Perry to recover in time for Sunday’s MCG final if Australia qualify.

Lanning said Perry was relieved Australia had beaten the White Ferns but “down” about her own situation.

“She’s obviously been a massive part of our team and squad for a long time and you can’t replace her,” she told reporters.

“We’ve got 15 players here who can do a job and you need a squad to win a World Cup.

“You can’t rely on one or two players and the same eleven each game.

“I’ve got full confidence that any player who comes in can play a role and we’re just going to have get through it.”

Perry was already under an injury cloud in the lead-up to the do-or-die game against New Zealand after hurting her hip against Bangladesh last Thursday.

She passed a pre-game fitness test and took her place in the team to hit a vital 21 before disaster struck during the visitors’ chase.

Perry opened the bowling and sent down two overs but she injured her hamstring when she attempted a diving throw in the field.

Australia join unbeaten India as semi-finalists from Group A.

Lanning’s team will face South Africa or England in a semi-final clash at the SCG on Thursday.

