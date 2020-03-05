Australian GP in doubt due to coronavirus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Melbourne's F1 GP will be in doubt if Italian giant Ferrari is barred from entering Australia. Image by AP PHOTO

motor racing

Australian GP in doubt due to coronavirus

By Oliver Caffrey and Paul Osborne

March 5, 2020

2020-03-05 14:18:29

Next week’s Australian Formula One Grand Prix will be postponed or cancelled if racing giant Ferrari is denied entry into the country due to the coronavirus.

The federal government confirmed on Thursday it will introduce “enhanced screening” for travellers from Italy to help deal with the spread of the virus.

The majority of Ferrari’s squad of mechanics and support staff will be arriving in Melbourne from Italy, with the company’s famous headquarters based in Maranello.

Travellers from Italy will be asked mandatory questions at check-in.

Anyone who fails the checks will be denied approval to board an aircraft.

“Those enhanced screening measures will be in place for those visitors who have been coming through Italy and indeed Australians who are coming back from Italy,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.

If Ferrari are blocked from arriving in Australia, it would force the F1 season opener at Albert Park to be abandoned, postponed or drastically altered.

F1 managing director Ross Brawn said if any team was ruled out of competing, then a Grand Prix could not be held for series points.

“If a team is prevented from entering a country we can’t have a race,” Brawn told Reuters.

“Not a Formula One world championship race, anyway, because that would be unfair.

“Obviously if a team makes its own choice not to go to a race, that’s their decision.

“But where a team is prevented from going to a race because of a decision of the country then it’s difficult to have a fair competition.”

Four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel lives in Switzerland, while Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc is based in Monaco, so the pair could still travel to Australia.

The coronavirus has caused havoc in Italian sport, with a government ruling meaning all sporting events are to be held behind closed doors until at least April 3.

The country’s death toll from the coronavirus has exceeded 100.

As well as the upgraded advice for Italy, the Australian government on Thursday announced on it will ban travellers from South Korea, following similar action relating to China and Iran.

Australian Grand Prix chief executive Andrew Westacott said earlier this week that “we are all systems go”, but the situation has frequently changed since he issued that statement.

“”The finishing touches are being put on the circuit, Formula 1 freight and personnel are arriving in the coming days and we’re looking forward to opening the gates to the public” Westacott said on Monday.

Latest sport

motor racing

Australian GP in doubt due to coronavirus

The Australian Formula One GP is in jeopardy after the federal government upgraded travel advice for Italy, casting doubt on Ferrari arriving in Melbourne.

tennis

Thompson first-up for Aust in Davis Cup

Jordan Thompson and John Millman will play singles for Australia on Friday in their Davis Cup tie against Brazil in Adelaide.

Australian rules football

McGovern back to boost Blues' attack

Mitch McGovern has been given the green light to return in Carlton's final preseason match, against Brisbane at Ikon Park on Sunday.

Australian rules football

McKenna in mix for Bombers season opener

Essendon speedster Conor McKenna is in the frame to play in their AFL season opener after returning from Ireland in good shape.

Australian rules football

Bruce to add bite to Bulldogs' AFL attack

Former St Kilda forward Josh Bruce will play his first game for Western Bulldogs in Saturday's AFL pre-season clash with Port Adelaide at Whyalla.

news

health

Kids visited virus-hit Sydney nursing home

Kids from a Sydney child care centre will be assessed for coronavirus after visiting a nursing home linked to four cases, including one death.

sport

tennis

Thompson first-up for Aust in Davis Cup

Jordan Thompson and John Millman will play singles for Australia on Friday in their Davis Cup tie against Brazil in Adelaide.

world

virus diseases

Italian virus toll jumps, all schools shut

Italy's coronavirus death toll has risen to 107, prompting the closure of schools, universities and cinemas as well as public attendance at sporting events.