Aust fashion industry worn down by virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
About 80 per cent of fashion companies say they have been negatively affected by the coronavirus. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Aust fashion industry worn down by virus

By Benita Kolovos

April 29, 2020

2020-04-29 21:28:14

Two-thirds of the Australian fashion industry don’t think they will be able to bounce back from the coronavirus-induced shutdown. 

A survey released on Tuesday by industry peak body the Australian Fashion Council found only 34 per cent of the sector is confident they can rebound financially. 

More than half the 182 chief executives and business owners surveyed believe the recovery will take more than a year. 

About 80 per cent of companies surveyed say they have been negatively affected by the pandemic, with the worst-hit companies reporting an average 86 per cent drop in in-store sales and a 56 per cent drop in online sales. 

As a result, up to 75 per cent of businesses report they are struggling to cover costs such as leases and wages for casual staff. 

A quarter of companies say they have had to let staff go or temporarily stand them down while 22 per cent made them take leave. 

At the time of the survey, about three-quarters of respondents had plans to access government support, mainly through JobKeeper and tax credits. 

Australian Fashion Council chief executive Leila Naja Hibri says the crisis is forcing companies to rethink their approach. 

“The silver lining is that we are being forced to rethink the way we do things, from sourcing and manufacturing to selling and consuming,” she said in a statement.

“It is pushing us to gather our creative minds and considerable resources as one community to build a sustainable industry that exemplifies unity, innovation and vision.”

Ms Hibri said the survey respondents voiced a “renewed energy” for investing in Australian supply chains, in-house manufacturing, hiring more staff locally and becoming vertically integrated.

Most retailers have been closed since strict social distancing measures were put in place in March, though shops will be allowed to open in Queensland from Saturday. 

Latest sport

soccer

Verbeek departs as Adelaide Utd coach

Adelaide United and coach Gertjan Verbeek have parted ways, the Dutchman citing uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic which has shut down the A-League.

Australian rules football

McGuire slams 20-week AFL hub proposal

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire believes unnecessary panic has been allowed to set-in around the AFL restart, slamming suggestions of a 20-week hub stay.

Australian rules football

Police, AFL investigating three Dockers

Three Fremantle Dockers AFL players are under police investigation after allegedly breaking social distancing rules at a house party over the weekend.

rugby league

NRL players to be briefed before training

NRL players will all be briefed on Monday about the game's new biosecurity laws before the first official day of training on Tuesday May 5.

cricket

Hohns, Flegler to unveil CA contract lists

Usman Khawaja headlines the list of six male Australian players who are likely to lose their national contracts.

news

crime, law and justice

Man charged in abduction, assault of girl

A 37-year-old man has been charged over the abduction and sexual assault of a 12-year-old schoolgirl on Sydney's upper north shore and wil appear in court.

sport

soccer

Verbeek departs as Adelaide Utd coach

Adelaide United and coach Gertjan Verbeek have parted ways, the Dutchman citing uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic which has shut down the A-League.

world

politics

UK PM and fiancée thrilled by birth of son

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of a boy at a London hospital.