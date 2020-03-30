Aust firm taking virus detection to Europe

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Genetic Signatures' detection kit can test nearly 200 patient samples in under five hours. Image by AP PHOTO

economy, business and finance

Aust firm taking virus detection to Europe

By Gus McCubbing

March 30, 2020

2020-03-30 15:14:24

Australian firm Genetic Signatures has filed to register both at home and abroad a new coronavirus detection kit capable of testing nearly 200 patient samples in under five hours.  

The specialist molecular diagnostics company’s detection kits can, when used with supplied instruments, test a batch of 188 patient samples in roughly 4.5 hours with “minimal” hands-on time for lab technicians.

And while the first shipment has already made it to Europe under short-term regulatory exemptions, the Sydney-based company has now formally applied for  European CE-IVD registration that would guarantee long-term supply throughout Europe and the United Kingdom. 

Chief executive John Melki said the company was ready to serve hospitals and test labs across the UK and European Union. 

He said customers would be able to use the test to screen for coronavirus on its own or as part of a pre-existing pathogen detection kit. 

“Our hope is it will help clinicians move faster and better manage their urgent work, to detect infection and save lives,” Mr Melki said. 

Genetic Signatures has also submitted an application for inclusion of the detection kit – known as 3base EasyScreen – on the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods.

The company was in a temporary trading halt from March 26 to March 30 pending this announcement. 

Following the announcement, Genetic Signature’s stock price has surged 27 per cent, or 29 cents, to $1.40 by 1450 AEDT.

Latest sport

soccer

Stability creates headache for Sydney FC

It's played a large part in their recent A-League success but Sydney FC's stability with their playing squad poses a headache during the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby union

RA brace for significant cuts after losses

In the wake of the Israel Folau saga, Rugby Australia chair Paul McLean says '"significant cuts" will be necessary for the sport to remain financially viable.

Australian rules football

Coaching cutbacks a blow for AFL: Hinkley

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley disagrees with key AFL figures who have claimed the competition will be better off with reduced club football departments.

sport

Australia's sport assets 'at $5b risk'

Turf managers are appealing for their industry to be deemed essential, fearing $5 billion worth of sports assets are at risk due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Australian rules football

SANFL's Magpies could fall victim to virus

Port Adelaide's chief executive Keith Thomas admits the Port Magpies - South Australia's most successful Australian rules team - may not survive beyond 2020.

news

health

Virus cuts public gatherings to two people

Public gatherings have been limited to two people, as experts warn it's no time to relax restrictions and Canberra prepares to release a wage subsidy program.

sport

soccer

Stability creates headache for Sydney FC

It's played a large part in their recent A-League success but Sydney FC's stability with their playing squad poses a headache during the coronavirus pandemic.

world

epidemic and plague

Expert foresees up to 200K US virus deaths

The United States will likely end up with millions of coronavirus cases, a top health official has warned, as over 720,000 infections were reported globally.