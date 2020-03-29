Aust market picture blurry as virus bites

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The Australian stock exchange is set to reflect global uncertainty about the coronavirus. Image by AP PHOTO

financial markets

Aust market picture blurry as virus bites

By AAP

March 29, 2020

2020-03-29 10:03:17

After a week in which the Australian stock market spiked, plunged and then ended almost unchanged, the bourse is set to open flat amid continued uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic.

The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index on Friday dipped 5.3 per cent to 4824.4 points after three consecutive days of solid gains.

The broader All Ordinaries index closed 261 points down, or 5.08 per cent, at 4874.2, with the market up 0.5 per cent over the week.

Yet while futures indexes indicate the ASX will inch up 0.1 per cent on Monday morning, CommSec chief economist Craig James said coronavirus-driven volatility was far from over.

It remained unclear what would happen after Monday’s open.

“What investors really want to see is the vaccine being developed or at least the flattening out of the curve in some of the key nations like Italy, Spain and the US,” Mr James told AAP on Sunday.

“If we saw a flattening out of their curves … that would provide investors with a degree of encouragement.”

US President Donald Trump over the weekend signed into law a $US2.2 trillion ($A3.6 trillion) stimulus measure, but Mr James said the package had already been factored in by Australian markets.

Job figures in the US will be released on Friday with the near-certainty of large unemployment spikes, while in Australia purchasing managers’ indexes will be issued throughout the week.

Investors will also look closely at the federal government’s “hibernation” economic strategy to save businesses amid coronavirus.

But Mr James said “flattening the curve” was the all-important metric.

“If that’s not occurring, we’ve got to see new measures,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s the measures themselves, it’s how they show up in terms of the statistics. If it looks like we’re winning the war against the virus, that will be well greeted by markets.”

The Australian dollar was on Friday buying over 61 US cents for the first time in eight days. By the end of Friday’s close of US markets, one Australian dollar bought 61.65 US cents.

Latest sport

tennis

Millman's fears for entire 2020 ATP season

Australian Davis Cup star John Millman doubts the ATP and WTA Tours can resume at all in 2020 due to the extent of the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian rules football

Agile AFL open to Christmas grand final

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says the league must be agile and flexible in its thinking, including the timing and venue for this season's grand final.

soccer

Jets player tests positive for COVID-19

An unnamed Newcastle Jets player has returned a positive test for COVID-19, just days after the A-League was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian rules football

Pay deal keeps 18 clubs afloat: AFL boss

A week of tense negotiations between the AFL and the AFLPA has resulted in a new pay deal aimed at ensuring all 18 clubs survive the coronavirus shutdown.

rugby league

Origin talks to follow NRL rescue package

ARLC chairman Peter V'landys is set to present a rescue package to the commission on Monday after making cuts to the NRL head office.

news

health

NSW watching community spread closely

Smaller states have moved to restrict gatherings of more than 10, but NSW is waiting to see if community transfer of the coronavirus accelerates.

sport

tennis

Millman's fears for entire 2020 ATP season

Australian Davis Cup star John Millman doubts the ATP and WTA Tours can resume at all in 2020 due to the extent of the coronavirus pandemic.

world

virus diseases

US virus hotspots grow, Spain toll spikes

Russian authorities were set to close the country's borders as coronavirus hotspots emerged in several US cities and total global infections neared 650,000.