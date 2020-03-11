Discover Australian Associated Press

An Australian Federal Police report on the downing of MH17 was leaked on a Russian website. Image by AP PHOTO

crime, law and justice

Aust MH17 cops ‘likely hacked’ by Russians

By Marty Silk

March 11, 2020

2020-03-11 03:03:52

Russian intelligence services likely hacked Australian police files on the MH17 investigation to spread disinformation about the probe, a court has heard.

Dutch prosecutors say an Australian Federal Police report about the July 2014 missile attack was “leaked” in February on the Bonanza Leaks website, founded by Russian journalist Yana Yerlashova.

Prosecutor Dedy Woei-A-Tsoi told the murder trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian over the crash, which killed 298 people, that the AFP report was about photos of the Buk-TELAR missile launcher used in the attack.

In that report, Australian officers initially discussed whether the photos were manipulated given suspect metadata dates on the files, but later corroborated their authenticity with the help of video footage.

Woei-A-Tsoi says the website in question selectively published only parts of the report in an bid to spread disinformation.

“Parts of the report that confirm the authenticity of a video were not published,” she told the court in Schiphol, the Netherlands, on Tuesday.

“This website’s goal is therefore not to share information in a responsible, journalistic manner, but rather to spread disinformation.”

The prosecutor said none of the five Joint Investigation Team members – Australia, the Netherlands, Malaysia, Belgium and Ukraine – had found any leakers.

She said the Russian military intelligence, the GRU, tried to hack the Malaysian police and attorney-general’s office and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons’ offices in the Netherlands to obtain information about the case.

“Given these circumstances, we must take into account the possibility that the published (AFP) documents were obtained following a successful GRU hacking operation in one of the four JIT countries mentioned above,” Woei-A-Tsoi said in her statement to the court.

AFP Detective-Superintendent David Nelson confirmed the AFP and the wider JIT had stepped up IT security since the documents were released.

“We’ve all considered our own systems and taken the necessary steps,” he said.

Det-Supt Nelson said the incident was the only known unauthorised release of documents about the investigation.

“I don’t wish to comment too much further on what the (Dutch) Prosecution Service said other than to say that (the disinformation campaign) is not helpful for the next of kin, I don’t think it assists their grieving and ability to follow the trial and know what the facts are,” he said.

