Aust-NZ ODI series cancelled through virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australia recorded a 71-run win against New Zealand in the only game of the shortened ODI series. Image by (AAP Image/Dean Lewins)

cricket

Aust-NZ ODI series cancelled through virus

By Scott Bailey and Oliver Caffrey

March 14, 2020

2020-03-14 15:18:20

Australia’s one-day series against New Zealand has been abandoned, with the Black Caps team rushed home due to coronavirus precautions.

The New Zealand government announced measures on Saturday that all incoming passengers would be subject to a 14-day quarantine, from midnight Sunday.

“A consequence of this is that we need to get our team back to New Zealand before the restriction is imposed, meaning it will not be able to participate in the two remaining Chappell-Hadlee fixtures,” a New Zealand Cricket spokesman said.

“Arrangements are at this moment being made to fly the bulk of the squad home this evening.”

The teams were meant to play three Twenty20s against each other in New Zealand, starting from March 24, but those matches have also been called off.

“NZC believes both these series can be replayed in their entirety at a later and more appropriate date,” the spokesman said.

“NZC understands and supports the government’s position. This is a time of unprecedented risk and peril, and the personal health and well-being of our players is paramount.”

Australia defeated New Zealand in the first of three ODI games at the SCG on Friday by 71 runs, which was played in an empty stadium because of the global health pandemic.

Latest sport

cricket

Aust-NZ ODI series cancelled through virus

Australia's three-match one-day series has been abandoned after the first match with New Zealand needing to rush home due to coronavirus precautions.

cricket

No cricket fans, less pressure: Cummins

Australia quick Pat Cummins says he enjoyed the "different" experience of playing in an empty SCG, conceding having no fans inside the stadium helped him relax.

golf

Masters postponed due to coronavirus

The 2020 Masters has been postponed in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis.

motor racing

Bahrain, Vietnam races off, season delayed

Formula One races in Bahrain and Vietnam have been postponed in light of the coronavirus, organisers have said.

cricket

Kiwi quick isolated with sore throat

New Zealand quick Lockie Ferguson has been quarantined away from his teammates and undergone tests after reporting a sore throat after playing Australia.

news

politics

Dutton was not infectious in Washington

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has been told he was not infectious with COVID-19 when he visited Washington or attended a federal cabinet meeting.

sport

cricket

No cricket fans, less pressure: Cummins

Australia quick Pat Cummins says he enjoyed the "different" experience of playing in an empty SCG, conceding having no fans inside the stadium helped him relax.

world

virus diseases

New Zealand enforces mandatory quarantine

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced the "toughest border restrictions" of anywhere in the world on Saturday as New Zealand fights the coronavirus.