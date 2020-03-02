Aust post 5-155 in T20 World Cup v NZ

Discover Australian Associated Press

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Beth Mooney topscored with 60 as Australia set New Zealand 156 to win in their T20 World Cup match. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

cricket

Aust post 5-155 in T20 World Cup v NZ

By Oliver Caffrey

March 2, 2020

2020-03-02 16:28:11

Another Beth Mooney half-century has powered Australia to 5-155 in their sudden-death Twenty20 World Cup clash with New Zealand.

Mooney’s 60 anchored Australia’s innings at Melbourne’s Junction Oval on Monday after Kiwis skipper Sophie Devine won the toss and chose to bowl.

Left-handed Mooney, who smashed an unbeaten 81 in her last innings, was forced to dig deep after opening partner Alyssa Healy tried one big shot too many and was caught at midwicket for nine.

Captain Meg Lanning (21) and Ashleigh Gardner (20) weren’t able to capitalise on their promising starts and push Australia to an even more formidable target.

Their dismissals allowed for superstar allrounder Ellyse Perry to head to the middle at No.5.

Perry took her place in the team after being under a major injury cloud because of a hip injury suffered against Bangladesh last Thursday.

The 29-year-old shrugged off those injury concerns by sprinting out to the crease, clubbing a vital 21.

It continues Perry’s remarkable record of having not missed a T20 World Cup game for Australia since the first edition of the tournament in 2009.

Anna Peterson was the White Ferns’ only multiple wicket-taker, finishing with figures of 2-31.

Australia went in with an unchanged team as they look to seal a spot in Friday’s semi-finals at the SCG.

