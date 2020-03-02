Aust post 5-155 in T20 World Cup v NZ

Another Beth Mooney half-century has powered Australia to 5-155 in their sudden-death Twenty20 World Cup clash with New Zealand.

Mooney’s 60 anchored Australia’s innings at Melbourne’s Junction Oval on Monday after Kiwis skipper Sophie Devine won the toss and chose to bowl.

Left-handed Mooney, who smashed an unbeaten 81 in her last innings, was forced to dig deep after opening partner Alyssa Healy tried one big shot too many and was caught at midwicket for nine.

Captain Meg Lanning (21) and Ashleigh Gardner (20) weren’t able to capitalise on their promising starts and push Australia to an even more formidable target.

Their dismissals allowed for superstar allrounder Ellyse Perry to head to the middle at No.5.

Perry took her place in the team after being under a major injury cloud because of a hip injury suffered against Bangladesh last Thursday.

The 29-year-old shrugged off those injury concerns by sprinting out to the crease, clubbing a vital 21.

It continues Perry’s remarkable record of having not missed a T20 World Cup game for Australia since the first edition of the tournament in 2009.

Anna Peterson was the White Ferns’ only multiple wicket-taker, finishing with figures of 2-31.

Australia went in with an unchanged team as they look to seal a spot in Friday’s semi-finals at the SCG.