Aust punter Siposs signed by NFL’s Lions

Detroit Lions have signed former AFL forward Arryn Siposs.

The NFL Draft ended in disappointment for Siposs and fellow Australian punters Dane Roy and Joel Whitford on Saturday with the trio missing selection.

However, Siposs did not have to wait long for a lifeline.

The Lions swooped in the minutes after the draft and signed Siposs as an undrafted free agent.

Roy and Whitford could also still be signed as undrafted free agents.

The Lions, New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons reached out to Siposs in the lead-up to the draft raising hopes he would achieve his dream of making the NFL.

The Jets were in the market for a punter after choosing not to sign Australia’s Lachlan Edwards but in the draft bypassed Siposs and selected American Texas A&M punter Braden Mann in the sixth round.

The Falcons grabbed an American, Syracuse punter Sterling Hofrichter, in the seventh round.

The Falcons made way for Hofrichter by axing another Australian, Sam Irwin-Hill, on Saturday just before the third day of the draft began.

Irwin-Hill has had a tough time attempting to make it in the NFL.

He was robbed of a place on the Falcons last season when he was unable to secure a US work visa.

ESPN reported on Saturday another visa issue led to this weekend’s axing.

Siposs, Roy, Whitford and Irwin-Hill are products of Melbourne-based punting school Prokick Australia.

Siposs played with St Kilda in the AFL from 2011 to 2015 but three shoulder reconstructions led to him being delisted and turning his attention to American football.

He landed in Alabama at the University of Auburn.

Roy punted at the University of Houston and Whitford was at the University of Washington.