The ASX was trading lower by more than one per cent. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

financial markets

Aust shares down more than 1 per cent

By Steven Deare

August 26, 2020

2020-08-26 12:50:23

Australia’s share market was down by more than one per cent after two hours’ trading and investors had lost the gains of Monday and Tuesday.

The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index was down 76.4 points, or 1.24 per cent, to 6085.0 at 1200 AEST on Wednesday.

The All Ordinaries index was lower by 67.9 points, or 1.07 per cent, to 6264.1.

While the US S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit all-time closing highs prior to the Aussie market opening, IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda said this was largely due to tech giants.

“The Wall Street lead was less than spectacular because it was a narrow set of stocks pushing higher,” he said.

“When we (in Australia) don’t see broad-based gains in US markets, particularly in cyclicals, we tend to follow those areas of the market down.”

The coronavirus pandemic remained a concern for investors, as did the China-US trade feud, according to Mr Rodda.

On the home front, Victoria recorded 24 deaths from coronavirus on Wednesday. There were 149 infections.

Australian construction work defied expectations and posted only a modest fall in the June quarter, supported by a strong engineering sector.

Construction work completed in the June quarter declined by 0.7 per cent, seasonally adjusted, to $50.1 billion, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said.

The result appeared to have no impact on the market.

All sectors were trading lower. The utilities and financial sectors had the biggest falls, 3.67 and 2.11 per cent respectively.

Energy, materials, industrials, telecommunications and property were all down by more than one per cent.

Financial results of note included Whitehaven Coal shedding 95 per cent in full-year net profit to $30 million.

Management blamed lower coal prices and did not pay a final dividend.

The 2019 final dividend was 30 cents per share (including special dividend).

Despite the result, Whitehaven said there was a positive long-term outlook due to demand in Asia for alloys, cement and steel.

Its shares were down 10.84 per cent to $1.11.

Communications platform company Whispir finished its first year as a listed company by meeting or exceeding its prospectus forecasts.

While the firm reported a bottom-line full-year net loss of $9.8 million, its underlying loss of $7.3 million was better than the forecast $9.4 million.

Shares were down 7.53 per cent to $4.42.

The big four banks were all lower by more than two per cent.

The big miners had mixed fortunes. BHP slipped one per cent to $37.92, Rio lost 1.54 per cent to $99.34 and Fortescue climbed 0.51 per cent to $18.59.

The Australian dollar was buying 72.03 US cents at 1200 AEST, higher from 71.76 US cents at Tuesday’s close.

