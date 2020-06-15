Aust shares lower amid virus fears

The Australian share market has opened slightly lower after a spate of virus infections in Beijing worried investors.

The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index was lower by 8.3 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 5839.5 points after the first 30 minutes of trade on Monday.

The All Ordinaries index was 4.3 points, or 0.07 per cent lower, at 5955.6.

The fall comes after dozens of coronavirus infections were recorded in Beijing and linked to a wholesale food market.

A number of surrounding residential neighbours have been locked down to contain the spread.

CMC chief market strategist Michael McCarthy said the infections had reaffirmed market fears that the measures taken to contain the virus so far were not enough.

Climbing infection rates in the US compounded the problem, according to Mr McCarthy.

Most sectors were trading lower and consumer staples took the biggest hit, down 1.09 per cent.

Energy and financials were higher however, by 0.29 and 0.2 per cent respectively. The big four banks were all higher. ANZ gained 0.79 per cent to $19.07, the Commonwealth Bank was higher by 0.4 per cent to $67.59, NAB rose 0.48 per cent to $18.68 and Westpac climbed 0.56 per cent to $17.99. The best of the big energy providers was Oil Search, up 2.43 per cent to $3.37. The big miners were mixed. BHP was higher by 0.36 per cent to $36.12, Rio Tinto gained 0.76 per cent to $98.55 while Fortescue slipped 1.35 per cent to $14.61. Boral shares were higher by 2.59 per cent to $3.57 after it announced a new chief executive effective July. Zlatko Todorcevski from Adelaide Brighton will take the top job while current Boral boss Mike Kane will retire in September. Separately, shares in Super Retail Group were in a trading halt after it announced plans to raise $203 million through a non-renounceable entitlement offer. The owner of Rebel Sport and Supercheap Auto will issue one share for every seven held by existing shareholders, at $7.19 each, a nearly 8.0 per cent discount to Friday’s closing price.