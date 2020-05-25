Discover Australian Associated Press

Australian stock exchange traders are expecting a good start to morning trade. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

market and exchange

Aust shares set for solid start

By Steven Deare

May 25, 2020

2020-05-25 08:32:15

Australian shares are set for a strong start after major US indices notched gains last week despite uncertainty over coronavirus and renewed US-China tensions.

The local SPI 200 futures contract was higher by 65 points, or 1.18 per cent, to 5,574.0 at 0800 AEST on Monday, indicating a solid start.

Hopes of a vaccine for COVID-19 and a US economic recovery in the second half of the year spurred all three major US indices to clomb more than 3.0 per cent for the week.

IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda says traders would have to decide how to respond to the escalating tensions between the US and China, along with the heightened civil discord in Hong Kong.

US-China friction came to the fore over the source of the coronavirus and escalated further with China’s proposal to impose security laws on Hong Kong, drawing flak from Washington.

Mr Rodda said the ongoing sitting of the China’s National People’s Congress this week would be watched for more significant decisions.

Oil prices dropped last week after China said it would not publish an annual growth target for the first time.

Beijing has also pledged more government spending as the pandemic keeps hammering its economy.

Meanwhile, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver has forecast the Aussie dollar will gradually rise as economies re-open.

“Providing major economies continue to re-open the Aussie dollar will probably drift higher,” he said.

“Tensions around trade with China and the US-China relationship may cause bits of volatility with the Aussie dollar but the major picture is one of recovery.”

The Australian dollar was buying 65.31 US cents at 0800 AEST, higher from 65.15 US cents at the close of trade on Friday.

