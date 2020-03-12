ASX to plunge again on pandemic fears

Australian investors could see another 3.5 per cent wiped off the share market after US equity markets plunged overnight as the coronavirus was declared a pandemic.

The SPI200 futures contract was down 200 points, or 3.49 per cent, at 5528 at 0700 AEDT on Thursday.

US equity markets plunged into fear mode on Wednesday leaving the S&P500 down 4.79 per cent, and the Dow Jones losing 5.54 per cent as details of a promised major US government stimulus response failed to appear.

“Markets appeared concerned at the lack of US government response to date, the WHO officially declaring COVID-19 a pandemic, and the number of new cases ex-China rose sharply, Westpac finance’s morning note says.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is due to deliver details of his governments’ more than $10 billion stimulus package on Thursday.

Wage subsidies for apprentices, cash boosts for small businesses and more instant asset write-offs for business are on the cards to boost the economy in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Australian dollar was buying 64.87 US cents at 0700 AEDT on Thursday, down from 65.05 US cents from at the market close on Wednesday.