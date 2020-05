The Australian share market has rebounded from early losses of almost one per cent to close higher for a fourth straight day.

The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index finished on Wednesday up 13.5 points or 0.24 per cent, at 5,573 points. The All Ordinaries index gained 21.3 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 5,680.1.

The Australian dollar was buying 65.43 US cents, up from 65.46 US cents at the close of trade on Tuesday.