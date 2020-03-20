Discover Australian Associated Press

Australia's share market is in for another rollercoaster day as the coronavirus impact spreads. Image by (James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS)

economy, business and finance

Aust stocks are poised for a bounce

By Liza Kappelle

March 20, 2020

2020-03-20 07:13:43

The rollercoaster Australian stock market looks set to rise after oil prices jumped and central banks moved to ease liquidity concerns.

The SPI200 futures contract was up 119 points, or 2.47 per cent, at 4944 points at 0700 AEDT on Friday, suggesting a bounce at the open of trading.

David de Garis of NAB’s morning call podcast says some of the optimism is coming from a flood of coronavirus management policy announcements and as central banks ease liquidity concerns. 

US oil prices surged 35 per cent overnight after a three-day sell off and the global benchmark Brent also lifted as  financial markets assessed the impact of massive central bank stimulus measures. 

The local bourse shrugged off an RBA rate cut on Thursday to close in negative territory.

The ASX200 has lost 33.5 per cent in the past four weeks.

The Australian dollar plunged to a low of 55.08 US cents at one point on Thursday, a level last seen in October 2002.

 One Aussie dollar was buying 57.52 US cents at 0700 AEDT on Friday down from 56.89 US cents

