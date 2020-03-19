Aust investors poised for more selling

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Investors look set to extend losses on the ASX after panic selling on global markets. Image by (Paul Miller/AAP PHOTOS)

securities

Aust investors poised for more selling

By Liza Kappelle

March 19, 2020

2020-03-19 08:08:18

Investors face another bleak day of panic selling as they wait to hear what the Reserve Bank of Australia will do to ease economic pain.

Offshore equities and oil prices dived overnight amid confusion and fear about how long the deadly coronavirus, that’s sent countries into lockdown, will last.

Australia’s SPI200 futures contract was down 80 points, or 1.63 per cent, at 4834 points at 0800 AEDT on Thursday, suggesting Australia’s volatile market will also fall.

After sinking more than six per cent on Wednesday, the local market is down some 31 per cent since hitting a peak February 20.

Fears about the economic impact of the coronavirus is driving equities markets down as investors hope to see a peak in the number of cases.

“We’ve seen big falls in equities and oil, as well as widespread selling of government bonds, even gold is being ditched. The only winner is the US dollar,” NAB’s morning call note says.

It is understood the corporate regulator is holding discussions with investment banks to ensure they follow new rules to cut daily trading volumes by 25 per cent in a bid to prevent an overload of market systems.

IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda says it is getting uglier in global financial markets. 

“The signs of stress are building everywhere, and it’s leading to a market environment of extreme panic,” he said.

“Investors … have returned to liquidating assets en masse, as confidence disappears the global economy can weather the COVID-19 ‘sudden stop’.”

“There are red flags everywhere, as fears build that the global economy is headed for recession, and the financial system is heading towards a crisis.”

The local market is waiting to hear the Reserve Bank’ of Australia’s monetary policy announcement on Thursday.

Economists expect it to cut interest rates and launch its first ever quantitative easing program.

Markets widely expect the RBA to cut the cash rate to a new record low 0.25 per cent.

The Australian dollar was buying 57.71 US cents at 0800 AEDT on Thursday down from 59.98 US cents on Wednesday, which was the lowest level since 2003.

Latest sport

virus diseases

IOC chief moves to ease Tokyo Games fears

The IOC will act in a responsible way in the interest of athletes' concerns ahead of the Tokyo Games, president Thomas Bach insists.

Australian rules football

AFL facing entire an season without fans

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan acknowledges the whole 2020 competition could be played behind closed doors as games proceed amid the coronavirus crisis.

Australian rules football

AFLW goes straight into finals mode

The AFLW's last two rounds will not be played, with the competition going straight into finals mode this weekend amid the coronavirus crisis.

Australian rules football

AFL to survive through unprecedented 2020

An AFL season that "will not look like any other" will start on time when Richmond host Carlton at the MCG on Thursday night in a coronavirus-affected schedule.

sport

AFL to go ahead, sports reel from COVID-19

The AFL season will begin on time on Thursday night as the coronavirus outbreak continues to wreck havoc on sports events around the globe.

news

politics

Fed minister urges shoppers to calm down

Australia's agriculture minister says there is no prospect of food shortages because farmers can produce enough food for 75 million people.

sport

virus diseases

IOC chief moves to ease Tokyo Games fears

The IOC will act in a responsible way in the interest of athletes' concerns ahead of the Tokyo Games, president Thomas Bach insists.

world

health

Trump taps powers to boost virus response

Donald Trump has described himself as a "wartime president" as coronavirus cases surge and markets fall in the United States.