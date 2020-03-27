Discover Australian Associated Press

Australian investors could see shares rise for a fourth straight day after another US stock rally. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

securities

ASX rebound set to continue

By Liza Kappelle

March 27, 2020

2020-03-27 08:11:13

Australia’s share market is poised for a fourth day of gains after another sharp rise in US equities.

The SPI200 futures contract was up 184 points, or 3.6 per cent, at 5,302 points at 0800 AEDT on Friday, suggesting another positive start for the local bourse.

The local market has had three straight days of gains on US stimulus hopes despite an inundation of local job loss announcements and profit warnings.

The benchmark ASX/200 has risen more than 16 per cent since hitting a seven-year low on Monday. 

Overnight, US stocks rose sharply after the US Senate passed the unprecedented $A3.3 trillion emergency aid bill to shore up the world’s largest econony amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The House will vote on the bill on Friday.

US equities rose despite reports that US jobless claims had topped 3.2 million, however the US dollar traded lower against all of the major currencies.

IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda says that for all the optimism, some stark realities remain about the current climate for the global economy. 

“US jobless claims data came-in far worse than expected… and the COVID-19 crisis is still well out of control,” he said in a note.

The Australian dollar was buying 60.64 US cents at 0800 AEDT, up from 59.14 US cents as the market closed on Thursday.

Wimbledon set to meet on 2020 cancellation

Wimbledon organisers say they are evaluating all options in regards to the 2020 championships, including postponement.

No deals yet on NRL, AFL pay cuts

The NRL and AFL are yet to settle on a figure for player pay cuts in the wake of the halts to their seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Oly delay causes selection drama for some

While some Tokyo Olympic athletes are locked in for 2021, others are waiting to hear if and how their qualification for the Games will change after the delay.

Tennis fears after player gets coronavirus

Ex-world No.1 and Australian Open champion Lindsay Davenport fears 'horror stories' ahead after the emergence of the first coronavirus victim in the sport.

Number of NSW COVID-19 cases passes 1400

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in NSW has risen by 186 to 1405, with 877 of those acquired overseas and 278 acquired locally.

Italian epidemic shows no sign of slowing

Another 712 people have died from the COVID-19 virus in Italy in the past 24 hours, crushing hopes the epidemic has peaked.