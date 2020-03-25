Aust stocks to rally on stimulus hopes

Australian shares are poised to bounce almost six per cent amid a global rally on hopes of a US economic stimulus deal.

The SPI200 futures contract was up 278 points, or 5.9 per cent, at 4992 points at 0700 AEDT on Wednesday, suggesting a huge surge as the market opens.

The local bourse rallied on Tuesday from a near eight-year low with the US Federal Reserve taking drastic action to shore up markets and new coronavirus cases seeming to plateau in Italy.

Overnight the US, European and Chinese stock markets also surged on hopes a massive US stimulus deal was close.

The Australian dollar was buying 59.31 US cents at 0700 AEDT on Wednesday down from 59.39 US as the market closed on Tuesday.