Aust Super Rugby teams’ 0-6 tale of woe

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Queensland Reds coach Brad Thorn insists they're not fazed by their 0-3 Super Rugby season start. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

rugby union

Aust Super Rugby teams’ 0-6 tale of woe

By Murray Wenzel

February 16, 2020

2020-02-16 15:19:53

Coach Brad Thorn insists he’s not fazed as the Queensland Reds limp home from a torrid tour winless after surrendering a big lead against the Jaguares, ensuring Australia’s Super Rugby sides are 0-6 against foreign foes this season.

The Reds let another winnable game slip, racing ahead 24-7 in Buenos Aires only to fall 43-27 following four unanswered second-half tries from the hosts on Sunday AEDT.

It capped a 0-3 tour to start the season for the Reds, who will be desperate to beat Japan’s Sunwolves at home on Saturday, having coughed up multiple chances to convert enterprising rugby into wins.

In Canberra, the Brumbies’ 10-game home winning streak came crashing to a halt as they ran into their first foreign opponent of the season and the Highlanders scored and converted after the full-time hooter to prevail 23-22 on Saturday night.

It’ll be scant comfort to Brumbies coach Dan McKellar that the citing commissioner later agreed with him the visitors should have been reduced to 14-men as he charged Highlanders winger Sio Tomkinson with a dangerous tackle.

Tomkinson’s shoulder which rattled Brumbies fullback Tom Banks drew only a yellow card from referee Nic Berry during the match. 

After impressing in wins against the Reds and NSW Waratahs, rookie Brumbies No.10 Noah Lolesio was given a rude introduction to pressure from New Zealand opponents in Canberra.

The Reds were left to ponder a penalty count of 13-3 against them as the Jaguares built a tidal wave of momentum before home fans in Buenos Aires.

Thorn was mystified by several decisions from local referee Federico Anselmi that went against his side, particularly at scrum time, and insisted it wouldn’t be panic stations for the Reds. 

“In the first two games we were our own worst enemy but tonight I thought the guys played outstandingly well and there was a lot to like,” he said.

“Last year we dropped our first three as well, but by mid-season we were equal with the Rebels on top of the conference, so we’re not fazed.”

One bright spot for the Reds was the performance of James O’Connor after he was retained at five-eighth ahead of Isaac Lucas.

The versatile veteran had been pigeonholed as a centre after occupying that space in his Wallabies return for last year’s World Cup.

But O’Connor’s no stranger to the halves and showed with his composure, assertive footwork and passing game that he remains an option for new national coach Dave Rennie later this year.

The Melbourne Rebels at least got on the board with a scrappy home win over the hapless NSW Waratahs, who are without even a bonus point three games into the season.

South Africa’s Stormers and New Zealand’s Chiefs are the only two unbeaten sides, the Stormers scoring after the siren to pip the Lions at Ellis Park.

The Chiefs flogged the Sunwolves while the Hurricanes rallied to beat the Sharks and the defending champion Crusaders eased past the Blues.

Latest sport

rugby union

Aust Super Rugby teams' 0-6 tale of woe

James O'Connor shone, but frustrating losses to the Brumbies and Reds has left Australian Super Rugby sides 0-6 against foreign outfits this season.

golf

Green lags behind Australian Open leaders

Perth golfer Hannah Green has dropped out of contention in the final round at the Women's Australian Open at Royal Adelaide.

rugby league

Try and cheers for Folau on Dragons debut

Israel Folau has earned praise for his try-scoring display in his debut for Catalans since his controversial signing by the French-based Super League club.

golf

Scott eyes drought-breaking US tour title

Adam Scott shares the 54-hole lead at the PGA Tour event in Los Angeles and will play with Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar in the final group on Sunday.

rugby league

Nines unearth super NRL talent in Perth

North Queensland fullback Scott Drinkwater was named player of the NRL Nines tournament but two young rookies stole the spotlight.

news

weather

Ausgrid's NSW customers eye outage compo

Those affected by the Sydney and NSW coastal power outages have begun to question their Ausgrid compensation options, as thousands still wait for repairs.

sport

golf

Green lags behind Australian Open leaders

Perth golfer Hannah Green has dropped out of contention in the final round at the Women's Australian Open at Royal Adelaide.

world

epidemic and plague

Coronavirus cases near 68,500, 1665 dead

There are 2,009 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in mainland China, bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 68,500.