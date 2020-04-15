Aust Term 2 school dates and guidelines

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australian students will mostly continue learning from home from Term 2 due to coronavirus. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Education

Aust Term 2 school dates and guidelines

By William Ton

April 15, 2020

2020-04-15 13:54:09

HOW AUSTRALIAN SCHOOL STUDENTS WILL LEARN FROM TERM 2

VICTORIA

* Term 2: Wednesday April 15 – Friday June 26

* Government primary, secondary and special schools move to remote learning and teaching.

* On site learning available for vulnerable students and children of parents unable to work from home.

* Government providing free internet and laptops for students who need it.

* End of year VCE exams moved to December.

QUEENSLAND

* Term 2: Monday April 20 – Friday June 26

* Students who are able to learn from home will move to remote online learning.

* Schools remain open for school staff including teachers, vulnerable students, and children of parents unable to work from home.

* Government providing sim cards with internet access to students who are unable to access the internet at home. 

* Remote learning measures will be in place until May 22.

NORTHERN TERRITORY

* Term 2: Monday April 20 – Friday June 26

* Schools to remain open and students are expected to attend physically.

* Exceptions can be made for students to learn from home if their parents inform the school. 

NEW SOUTH WALES

* Term 2: Monday April 27 – Friday July 3

* Students encouraged to stay at home and learn remotely if possible.

* Schools remain open for those who cannot learn remotely or have parents unable to work from home.

* NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the guidelines are unlikely to be changed early in the term.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

* Term 2: Monday April 27 – Friday July 3

* Schools remain open, though parents are free to keep their children at home.

* All schools are providing access to online learning for students who remain at home.

* Some private schools have transitioned to all online learning.

* Flexible arrangements put in place to assist students in year 11 and year 12, and it is expected end of year exams will still be conducted for year 12 students.

* Schools in and between the towns of Nuriootpa, Tanunda, Angaston, Lyndoch and Williamstown closed until further notice due to a cluster of cases in the Barossa Valley. 

* Schools will close for at least 24 hours if a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19 to allow all families to be advised and for the site to be cleaned. A site will only re-open on the advice of health authorities.

ACT

*Term 2: Tuesday April 28 – Friday July 3

* Students to move to remote learning at home. 

* Some schools will remain open for vulnerable students and the children of essential workers. 

* All students will follow the same curriculum. 

* Government will provide computers and internet devices to students in need.

TASMANIA

* Term 2: Tuesday April 28 – Friday July 3

* Students to continue to learn from home where possible.

* Schools remain open for students whose parents are unable to supervise at home due to work or are unable to support learning at home.

* Teachers to provide students with school work online, offline or a combination of both.


WESTERN AUSTRALIA

* Term 2: Tuesday April 28 – Friday July 3

* Students were urged to learn remotely from home if their parents are not essential service workers or vulnerable towards the end of term one. 

* All schools provided access to online learning for students at home.

* Students will complete their Year 12 exams this year, but they may be shorter and start a couple of weeks later.

* School holidays are being used to develop an education model for term two and beyond.

* It is unclear whether students will receive their usual report cards in term two, but there will be some form of feedback.

* If anyone at a school tests positive for COVID-19, the school will be temporarily closed for tracing and cleaning.

Latest sport

rugby league

Fuming Warriors don't know if they can fly

The Warriors still don't know if they will be granted government exemptions to fly to Australia for the NRL, just five days before their planned trip.

rugby league

Exclusive NRL rights could boost Nine

The NRL, Nine Network, and Fox Sports will hold crucial crisis talks on Thursday as they attempt to forge ahead with plans to resume the league season in May.

Australian rules football

Adam Simpson warns against AFL coach cull

West Coast coach Adam Simpson has defended the role of AFL coaching panels that face drastic budget cuts in response to the COVID-19 shutdown.

virus diseases

Ricciardo will take pay cut: Renault boss

Australian F1 star Daniel Ricciardo will accept to cut his salary to help his Renault team through the coronavirus crisis, says team boss Cyril Abiteboul.

Australian rules football

Beveridge wants AFL draft age raised now

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge wants the minimum AFL draft age raised now while the coronavirus shutdown has provided a window in which to do so.

news

crime

Reporter raid warrant invalid: High Court

Police will keep data taken from a journalist's mobile phone during a raid on her home despite the High Court deciding the warrant for the raid was invalid.

sport

rugby league

Fuming Warriors don't know if they can fly

The Warriors still don't know if they will be granted government exemptions to fly to Australia for the NRL, just five days before their planned trip.

world

health

Trump halts WHO funding payments

US President Donald Trump has halted US payments to the World Health Organisation, claiming it failed to carry out its basic duty and must be held accountable.