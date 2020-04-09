Aust Transplant Games postponed amid virus

The Australian Transplant Games have been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 17th edition of the week-long competition, in which hundred of organ transplant recipients participate, was scheduled to take place in late September at Launceston in Tasmania.

On Wednesday, it was formally postponed to April 10-17, 2021.

“The health and wellbeing of our community is our first priority,” Transplant Australia Chief Executive Officer, Chris Thomas, said in a statement.

“Transplant Australia is committed to staging the games in Launceston, when it is safe to do so.”

The event, held every two years, celebrates the success of transplantation and encourages Australian families to discuss organ and tissue donation.