Aust v Belgium, Belarus at Fed Cup finals

Fed Cup runners-up Australia have been drawn against Belgium and Belarus in the group stage of the 2020 Fed Cup Finals to be played in Budapest from April 14-19.

Twelve nations will compete in four groups in the first version of the revamped women’s team competition which has followed the men’s Davis Cup in moving to a one-week multi-nation showdown in one city.

The draw was made at a glittering ceremony at the Museum of Fine Arts in the Hungarian capital on Tuesday, with Alicia Molik’s Australian team the seeded country for Pool B as last year’s beaten finalists.

Australia’s bid to win the prestigious inter-nation event ended in a heartbreaking 3-2 defeat to France in Perth in November but ensured they would automatically qualify for the year’s finals.

Holders France have been drawn into Pool A with Russia and Hungary while 18-times Fed Cup champions United States will face Spain and Slovakia in Group C. Group D will feature wildcards the Czech Republic, Germany and Switzerland.

The winners of Group A will face the winners of Group C, with the Group D winners taking on whoever tops Australia’s pool.

The main change for the revamped set-up was the formation of a new World Group, with countries fighting it out at one location and in one week, this year in Budapest.

Fed Cup Finals draw:

Group A

France, Hungary, Russia

Group B

Australia, Belgium, Belarus

Group C

United States, Slovakia, Spain

Group D

Czech Rep, Germany, Switzerland

Earlier on Tuesday, the draw to see who makes next year’s Fed Cup qualifiers was made in London.

This play-off draw includes those nations who lost in their qualifying matches at the weekend. The play-off winners will get the chance to qualify for the 2021 Finals.

Plays-off draw (to be played home and away):

Poland v Brazil

Mexico v Great Britain

Serbia v Canada

Latvia v Asia/Oceania Nation TBC

Japan v Ukraine

Romania v Italy

Argentina v Kazakhstan

Netherlands v Asia/Oceania Nation TBC.