Aust v Belgium, Belarus at Fed Cup finals

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Ashleigh Barty (l) and her Australia teammates lost in last year's Fed Cup final to France. Image by Gary Day/AAP PHOTOS

tennis

Aust v Belgium, Belarus at Fed Cup finals

By AAP

February 12, 2020

2020-02-12 05:36:15

Fed Cup runners-up Australia have been drawn against Belgium and Belarus in the group stage of the 2020 Fed Cup Finals to be played in Budapest from April 14-19.

Twelve nations will compete in four groups in the first version of the revamped women’s team competition which has followed the men’s Davis Cup in moving to a one-week multi-nation showdown in one city.

The draw was made at a glittering ceremony at the Museum of Fine Arts in the Hungarian capital on Tuesday, with Alicia Molik’s Australian team the seeded country for Pool B as last year’s beaten finalists.

Australia’s bid to win the prestigious inter-nation event ended in a heartbreaking 3-2 defeat to France in Perth in November but ensured they would automatically qualify for the year’s finals.

Holders France have been drawn into Pool A with Russia and Hungary while 18-times Fed Cup champions United States will face Spain and Slovakia in Group C. Group D will feature wildcards the Czech Republic, Germany and Switzerland.

The winners of Group A will face the winners of Group C, with the Group D winners taking on whoever tops Australia’s pool.

The main change for the revamped set-up was the formation of a new World Group, with countries fighting it out at one location and in one week, this year in Budapest.

Fed Cup Finals draw:

Group A
France, Hungary, Russia

Group B
Australia, Belgium, Belarus

Group C
United States, Slovakia, Spain

Group D
Czech Rep, Germany, Switzerland

Earlier on Tuesday, the draw to see who makes next year’s Fed Cup qualifiers was made in London. 

This play-off draw includes those nations who lost in their qualifying matches at the weekend. The play-off winners will get the chance to qualify for the 2021 Finals.

Plays-off draw (to be played home and away):

Poland v Brazil
Mexico v Great Britain
Serbia v Canada
Latvia v Asia/Oceania Nation TBC
Japan v Ukraine
Romania v Italy
Argentina v Kazakhstan
Netherlands v Asia/Oceania Nation TBC.

Latest sport

National Basketball Association (North American Professional)

Dallas Mavericks cut 'class act' Broekhoff

Ryan Broekhoff received praise from fellow Australian Joe Ingles after news broke the Dallas Mavericks had axed the Victorian sharpshooter.

tennis

Aust v Belgium, Belarus at Fed Cup finals

Last year's runners-up Australia have been drawn against Belgium and Belarus in the 2020 Fed Cup Finals in Budapest, to be played in April.

rugby league

Catalans still unsure on Folau debut date

Catalans Dragons say former Wallabies star Israel Folau will need to prove his fitness in training before he can make his Super League debut this weekend.

soccer

Victory turn focus to ACL Korea trip

After grinding out a difficult 1-0 win over Chiangrai United in their ACL opener, Melbourne Victory will turn their focus to next week's trip to FC Seoul.

soccer

Victory grind out ACL win over Chiangrai

Melbourne Victory have kicked off their Asian Champions League campaign by securing all three points, beating Thailand's Chiangrai United 1-0 at AAMI Park.

news

politics

Independent seeks PM meeting on climate

An independent MP is hoping to discuss her climate change bill with Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a bid to gain government support for the plan.

sport

National Basketball Association (North American Professional)

Dallas Mavericks cut 'class act' Broekhoff

Ryan Broekhoff received praise from fellow Australian Joe Ingles after news broke the Dallas Mavericks had axed the Victorian sharpshooter.

world

crime, law and justice

Thai city copes with shooting fallout

Authorities have begun the task of releasing the bodies of the 29 victims of Thailand's worst mass shooting to relatives.